Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  MGM China Holdings Limited    2282   KYG607441022

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2282)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGM China : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 06:31am EDT

HONG KONG, May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced the selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

  • In the first quarter, MGM China recorded total revenue of HK$2.1 billion. The Group saw an adjusted negative EBITDA of HK$0.1 billion. Overall occupancy rate was 36%.
  • The first-quarter results were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we continue to be impacted today. China has implemented temporary suspension of tour groups and Individual Visit Scheme in late January, followed by a 15-day shutdown of all casinos (February 5 -19) by the Macau Government.
  • The Macau market continues to experience low visitation levels primarily driven by various travel restrictions and quarantine measures in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Macau's gross gaming revenue (GGR) in first quarter declined by 60% year-on-year, that February GGR was down by 88% year-on-year and March down by 80% year-on-year.
  • For the Period, MGM MACAU recorded revenue of HK$1.1 billion and EBITDA of HK$34.1 million. MGM COTAI recorded revenue of HK$1.0 billion and negative EBITDA of HK$156.8 million.
  • MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI were reopened on February 20 with social distancing and other safety protocols in place.

Grant Bowie, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MGM China said: "The decisive actions and leadership of the Macau Government has contained the COVID-19 & shielded Macau from the worst effects. We at MGM China have been working with the Government as we focus on the health and safety of our team members, guests and all Macau citizens.

"While we focus to contain our costs, we are building scenario and maintaining relationship with our customers. We are preparing for recovery and extremely positive about the prospects of Macau gaming and hospitality market in a longer term."

About MGM China Holdings Limited

MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions/sub-concessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau. 

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-china-reports-2020-first-quarter-financial-data-301051496.html

SOURCE MGM China


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:31aMGM CHINA : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Data
PR
05/01MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - 10-Q - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
04/30Pandemic-hit Macau casinos look to play the long game with cash pile
RE
04/23MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
04/17Hong Kong-Listed Casino Shares Rise Amid Better-Than-Expected China Data
DJ
04/01ALMOST ALL BETS ARE OFF : casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus
RE
04/01Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March, hit by coronavirus
RE
03/30MGM Resorts International Addresses Financial Impact Of Covid-19 And Steps To..
AQ
03/24MGM Resorts International Announces Appointment Of Bill Hornbuckle As Acting ..
AQ
03/04MGM CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the m..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group