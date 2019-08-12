Log in
MGM China : Announcement Pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.18 of the Listing Rules

08/12/2019 | 07:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULES 13.09 AND 13.18

OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is issued pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated October 24, 2012, April 7, 2015, June 9, 2015 and June 15, 2018.

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce certain details relating to the revolving credit facility of the Company.

Credit Facilities

On August 12, 2019, the Company entered into agreements with certain lenders pursuant to which the lenders agreed to make available to the Company a revolving credit facility in an aggregate amount of HK$9.75 billion with a final maturity date on May 15, 2024. The agreements are subject to customary documentary conditions and will replace the existing senior secured credit facilities of the Company and MGM Grand Paradise, S.A. in its entirety with effect from August 14, 2019. The revolving credit facility will bear interest at a fluctuating rate per annum based on HIBOR plus a margin (in the range of 1.625% to 2.75%), which will be determined by the Company's leverage ratio. The proceeds of the revolving credit facility will be used to refinance the existing senior secured credit facilities of the Group, and for ongoing working capital needs and general corporate purposes of the Group.

- 1 -

Change of Control Provision

The revolving credit facility must be prepaid if MGM Resorts International ceases to be the legal and beneficial owner directly or indirectly of more than 50% of the issued share capital of the Company.

General

This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.18 of the Listing Rules. In accordance with the requirements pursuant to Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules, the Company will include appropriate disclosure in subsequent interim and annual reports.

Definitions

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meaning set out below unless the context specifies otherwise:

"Board of Directors"

the board of Directors of the Company

"Company"

MGM China Holdings Limited

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HIBOR"

Hong Kong InterBank Offer Rate

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- 2 -

" MGM Resorts International" MGM Resorts International, a company incorporated in Delaware

By order of the Board

MGM China Holdings Limited

Antonio MENANO

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, August 12, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our directors are James Joseph MURREN, Pansy Catilina Chiu King HO, Chen Yau WONG, William Joseph HORNBUCKLE and Grant R. BOWIE as executive directors, Kenneth Xiaofeng FENG, James Armin FREEMAN and John M. MCMANUS as non-executive directors, Zhe SUN, Sze Wan Patricia LAM and Russell Francis BANHAM as independent non-executive directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

MGM China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:10:10 UTC
