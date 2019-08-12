MGM China : Announcement Pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.18 of the Listing Rules

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULES 13.09 AND 13.18

OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is issued pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated October 24, 2012, April 7, 2015, June 9, 2015 and June 15, 2018.

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce certain details relating to the revolving credit facility of the Company.

Credit Facilities

On August 12, 2019, the Company entered into agreements with certain lenders pursuant to which the lenders agreed to make available to the Company a revolving credit facility in an aggregate amount of HK$9.75 billion with a final maturity date on May 15, 2024. The agreements are subject to customary documentary conditions and will replace the existing senior secured credit facilities of the Company and MGM Grand Paradise, S.A. in its entirety with effect from August 14, 2019. The revolving credit facility will bear interest at a fluctuating rate per annum based on HIBOR plus a margin (in the range of 1.625% to 2.75%), which will be determined by the Company's leverage ratio. The proceeds of the revolving credit facility will be used to refinance the existing senior secured credit facilities of the Group, and for ongoing working capital needs and general corporate purposes of the Group.