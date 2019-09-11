Log in
MGM China : EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

09/11/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of MGM China Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated March 12, 2019 and June 11, 2019 respectively. Following the passing of Mr. Peter Man Kong Wong ("Mr. Wong") on March 11, 2019, the number of independent non-executive directors of the Company has reduced from four to three, falling below one-third of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") as required under Rule 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Mr. Wong was also a member of the audit committee of the Company and the vacancy thereof resulted in the non- fulfillment of the requirements under Rules 3.21 of the Listing Rules by the Company.

On June 11, 2019, the Stock Exchange granted to the Company a waiver to extend the time in respect of compliance with Rules 3.10A and 3.21 of the Listing Rules until September 11, 2019. Following the resignation of Mr. James Armin Freeman as a member of the audit committee of the Company on June 27, 2019, the Company re-complied with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules.

The Company has been considering potential candidates for appointment as independent non- executive Directors over the past months. Given that it has taken longer than expected to identify a suitable candidate who would offer the range of skills and experience to best complement the Board and the Company and in view of the additional time required for the appointment of a new independent non-executive director, the Company has applied for, and the Stock Exchange has granted, a waiver to further extend the time in respect of compliance with Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules from September 11, 2019 to December 11, 2019.

The Company will use its best endeavors to identify and appoint a new independent non-executive director within the extended waiver period and will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

MGM China Holdings Limited

Antonio MENANO

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, September 11, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our directors are James Joseph MURREN, Pansy Catilina Chiu King HO, Chen Yau WONG, William Joseph HORNBUCKLE and Grant R. BOWIE as executive Directors, Kenneth Xiaofeng FENG, James Armin FREEMAN and John M. MCMANUS as non-executive Directors and Zhe SUN, Sze Wan Patricia LAM and Russell Francis BANHAM as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

MGM China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 13:21:06 UTC
