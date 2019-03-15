MGM China : Inside Information Announcement – Extension of Gaming Sub-Concession by Way of

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED ߕ৷ૠʕ਷છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

EXTENSION OF GAMING SUB-CONCESSION BY WAY OF AMENDMENT TO

THE GAMING SUB-CONCESSION CONTRACT

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

THE SUB-CONCESSION EXTENSION CONTRACT

On 19 April 2005, as approved and authorised by the Macau Government, our subsidiary, MGM Grand Paradise, was granted a 15-year gaming sub-concession under the Sub-concession Contract, beginning on 20 April 2005 and expiring on 31 March 2020, to operate games of fortune and chance and other games in casino in Macau. As disclosed in the Prospectus, the gaming sub-concession is separate from SJM's gaming concession, and MGM Grand Paradise does not have any obligations to SJM pursuant to the Sub-concession Contract. The gaming sub-concession will not be affected by any modification, suspension, redemption, termination or rescission of the SJM's gaming concession and SJM is not entitled to unilaterally terminate the Sub-concession Contract.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 15 March 2019, the Sub-concession Extension Contract has been approved and authorized by the Macau Government and executed between SJM and MGM Grand Paradise, pursuant to which the gaming sub-concession of MGM Grand Paradise, which is due to expire on 31 March 2020, would be extended for a further period up to 26 June 2022 which coincides with the expiry date of other concessionaires and sub-concessionaires so that all the original gaming concessions and sub-concessions will expire at the same time.

MGM Grand Paradise shall pay the Macau Government MOP200 million (equivalent to approximately HK$194.17 million) upon signing of the Sub-concession Extension Contract as contract premium for such extension.

In addition, MGM Grand Paradise has agreed to participate in the Non-mandatory Central Provident Fund under Macau Law No. 7/2017 within three months from the date of signing of the Sub-concession Extension Contract.

The Sub-concession Extension Contract also requires MGM Grand Paradise to submit a bank guarantee in an amount of not less than MOP820 million (equivalent to approximately HK$796.12 million) to the Macau Government within three months from the date of signing of the Sub-concession Extension Contract to warrant the fulfillment of an already existing commitment of labour liabilities upon expiry of the Sub-concession Extension Contract. The Macau Government may require an increase in the amount of the said guarantee, depending on the actual number of employees employed by MGM Grand Paradise.

MGM SJM AGREEMENT

On 15 March 2019, MGM Grand Paradise has also executed the MGM SJM Agreement with SJM, pursuant to which MGM Grand Paradise shall pay SJM an amount of MOP20 million (equivalent to approximately HK$19.42 million) in connection with the extension of the gaming sub-concession.

SJM CONCESSION EXTENSION CONTRACT

On the same date, SJM has executed the SJM Concession Extension Contract with the Macau Government to extend its gaming concession from 31 March 2020 up to 26 June 2022. For details of the SJM Concession Extension Contract, please refer to the announcement issued by SJM Holdings on 15 March 2019.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUB-CONCESSION EXTENSION CONTRACT AND THE MGM SJM AGREEMENT

The Group's core business is the development and operation of casinos and related facilities in Macau. The Board considers that the Sub-concession Extension Contract and the MGM SJM Agreement represent an important development for the Group as they place MGM Grand Paradise in the same position as the other concessionaires and sub-concessionaires when the Macau Government considers inviting tenders for the next round of gaming concessions. The Board considers that the terms of the Sub-concession Extension Contract and the MGM SJM Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 9:56 a.m. on 15 March 2019 at the request of the Company pending the publication of this announcement. An application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 1:00 p.m. on 15 March 2019.

