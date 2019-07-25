Log in
MGM China : Inside Information-Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter And The First Half of Fiscal 2019

07/25/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND

THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019 OF

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL,

OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This is an announcement made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Our controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, has, on or about July 25, 2019 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its unaudited results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2019 which contain financial information about MGM China Holdings Limited prepared and presented herein under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States.

This is an announcement made by MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE").

MGM China's controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, is a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, MGM Resorts International beneficially owns 55.95% of the issued share capital of MGM China.

MGM Resorts International has, on or about July 25, 2019 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its unaudited results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2019 (the "Earnings Release"). If you wish to review the Earnings Release prepared by MGM Resorts International and as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit http://www.sec.gov/cgi- bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000789570&owner=exclude&count=40&hidefilin gs=0. The Earnings Release contains financial information about MGM China and its subsidiaries ("we", "our" or "Group") which is available in the public domain.

The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International, including those contained in the Earnings Release, have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States ("US GAAP"), which are different from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), which, as a company listed on the Main Board of HKSE, we use to prepare and present our financial information.

The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2019 included in the Earnings Release include the effect of its consolidation of MGM China, including purchase price adjustments and certain other adjustments to reflect the financial information of the Group in accordance with US GAAP. As such, our financial information in the Earnings Release is not directly comparable to our unaudited consolidated financial results to be disclosed by MGM China prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Our shareholders and potential investors are advised that the financial results in the Earnings Release are unaudited and have not been prepared or presented by MGM China and there is no indication or assurance from MGM China that our financial results will be the same as that presented in the Earnings Release.

The following table summarizes the Group's financial information under IFRS for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2019.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

2019

2018

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue:

MGM Macau

3,058,883

2,955,680

6,459,349

6,954,519

MGM Cotai

2,477,003

1,449,858

4,837,285

2,115,515

Total Revenue

5,535,886

4,405,538

11,296,634

9,070,034

Adjusted EBITDA(1):

MGM Macau

970,384

835,026

2,045,595

2,046,614

MGM Cotai

487,455

196,347

1,031,208

261,117

Total Adjusted EBITDA

1,457,839

1,031,373

3,076,803

2,307,731

  1. Adjusted EBITDA is profit before finance costs, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, loss on disposal/write-off of property and equipment and construction in progress, interest income, net foreign currency difference, share-based payments, pre-opening costs and corporate expenses which mainly include administrative expenses of the corporate office and license fee paid to a related company. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as the primary measure of the Group's operating performance and to compare our operating performance with that of our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, construed as an alternative to profit or operating profit as reported under IFRS or other combined operations or cash flow data, or interpreted as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA presented in this announcement may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies operating in the gaming or other business sectors.

Our shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial information presented herein in conjunction with the interim results announcement to be published by MGM China for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and are reminded that our financial information under IFRS presented herein relating to the Group has not been audited or reviewed by our auditor.

Summary Statistics

The following tables present certain selected income statement line items and certain other data of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.

MGM Macau

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

(in thousands, except for number of

2019

2018

2019

2018

gaming units, percentage and revenue

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

per available room ("REVPAR"))

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

VIP table games turnover

50,900,798

77,374,711

104,887,108

152,879,873

VIP gross table games win (1)

1,318,527

1,749,739

3,096,640

4,327,309

VIP table games win percentage

  (calculated before commissions,

  complimentaries and other incentives)

2.59%

2.26%

2.95%

2.83%

Average daily gross win per

  VIP gaming table

179.9

182.6

212.1

193.8

Main floor table games drop

9,193,723

9,691,783

18,825,575

20,421,299

Main floor gross table games win (1)

1,981,972

1,566,041

4,005,880

3,659,877

Main floor table games win percentage

21.6%

16.2%

21.3%

17.9%

Average daily gross win per main

  floor gaming table

104.6

72.7

105.3

84.6

Slot machine handle

8,242,373

8,184,516

15,877,323

17,499,870

Slot machine gross win (1)

296,859

373,540

603,877

759,439

Slot hold percentage

3.6%

4.6%

3.8%

4.3%

Average daily win per slot

3.2

3.9

3.3

4.0

Commissions, complimentaries and

  other incentives (1)

(775,118)

(972,529)

(1,725,489)

(2,275,275)

Room occupancy rate

97.5%

96.8%

96.8%

97.0%

REVPAR

1,948

1,937

1,949

1,936

As At

June 30

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gaming Units:

Tables (2)

291

342

Slot machines

1,080

1,063

MGM Cotai (3)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

(in thousands, except for number of

2019

2018

2019

2018

gaming units, percentage and

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVPAR)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

VIP table games turnover

35,048,025

3,427,531

59,605,713

5,436,607

VIP gross table games win (1)

932,908

101,206

1,841,318

139,879

VIP table games win percentage

  (calculated before commissions,

  complimentaries, and other incentives)

2.66%

2.95%

3.09%

2.57%

Average daily gross win per

  VIP gaming table

183.9

101.6

185.5

89.7

Main floor table games drop

6,781,293

5,460,431

12,785,688

8,182,902

Main floor gross table games win (1)

1,605,486

1,067,438

3,069,918

1,559,321

Main floor table games win percentage

23.7%

19.5%

24.0%

19.1%

Average daily gross win per main

  floor gaming table

86.7

69.6

83.6

67.9

Slot machine handle

9,059,196

5,741,241

19,759,300

8,348,660

Slot machine gross win (1)

263,244

228,052

493,237

320,913

Slot hold percentage

2.9%

4.0%

2.5%

3.8%

Average daily win per slot

2.4

2.2

2.3

2.0

Commissions, complimentaries

  and other incentives (1)

(666,375)

(220,763)

(1,226,461)

(297,612)

Room occupancy rate

93.5%

88.1%

91.8%

88.6%

REVPAR

1,428

1,221

1,388

1,218

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MGM China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 22:34:07 UTC
