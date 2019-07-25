MGM China : Inside Information-Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter And The First Half of Fiscal 2019
0
07/25/2019 | 06:35pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2282)
INSIDE INFORMATION
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND
THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019 OF
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL,
OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER
This is an announcement made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Our controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, has, on or about July 25, 2019 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its unaudited results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2019 which contain financial information about MGM China Holdings Limited prepared and presented herein under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States.
This is an announcement made by MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE").
MGM China's controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, is a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, MGM Resorts International beneficially owns 55.95% of the issued share capital of MGM China.
MGM Resorts International has, on or about July 25, 2019 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its unaudited results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2019 (the "Earnings Release"). If you wish to review the Earnings Release prepared by MGM Resorts International and as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit http://www.sec.gov/cgi- bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000789570&owner=exclude&count=40&hidefilin gs=0. The Earnings Release contains financial information about MGM China and its subsidiaries ("we", "our" or "Group") which is available in the public domain.
The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International, including those contained in the Earnings Release, have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States ("US GAAP"), which are different from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), which, as a company listed on the Main Board of HKSE, we use to prepare and present our financial information.
The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2019 included in the Earnings Release include the effect of its consolidation of MGM China, including purchase price adjustments and certain other adjustments to reflect the financial information of the Group in accordance with US GAAP. As such, our financial information in the Earnings Release is not directly comparable to our unaudited consolidated financial results to be disclosed by MGM China prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Our shareholders and potential investors are advised that the financial results in the Earnings Release are unaudited and have not been prepared or presented by MGM China and there is no indication or assurance from MGM China that our financial results will be the same as that presented in the Earnings Release.
The following table summarizes the Group's financial information under IFRS for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2019.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue:
MGM Macau
3,058,883
2,955,680
6,459,349
6,954,519
MGM Cotai
2,477,003
1,449,858
4,837,285
2,115,515
Total Revenue
5,535,886
4,405,538
11,296,634
9,070,034
Adjusted EBITDA(1):
MGM Macau
970,384
835,026
2,045,595
2,046,614
MGM Cotai
487,455
196,347
1,031,208
261,117
Total Adjusted EBITDA
1,457,839
1,031,373
3,076,803
2,307,731
Adjusted EBITDA is profit before finance costs, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, loss on disposal/write-off of property and equipment and construction in progress, interest income, net foreign currency difference, share-based payments, pre-opening costs and corporate expenses which mainly include administrative expenses of the corporate office and license fee paid to a related company. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as the primary measure of the Group's operating performance and to compare our operating performance with that of our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, construed as an alternative to profit or operating profit as reported under IFRS or other combined operations or cash flow data, or interpreted as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA presented in this announcement may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies operating in the gaming or other business sectors.
Our shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial information presented herein in conjunction with the interim results announcement to be published by MGM China for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and are reminded that our financial information under IFRS presented herein relating to the Group has not been audited or reviewed by our auditor.
Summary Statistics
The following tables present certain selected income statement line items and certain other data of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.
MGM Macau
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(in thousands, except for number of
2019
2018
2019
2018
gaming units, percentage and revenue
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
per available room ("REVPAR"))
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
VIP table games turnover
50,900,798
77,374,711
104,887,108
152,879,873
VIP gross table games win (1)
1,318,527
1,749,739
3,096,640
4,327,309
VIP table games win percentage
(calculated before commissions,
complimentaries and other incentives)
2.59%
2.26%
2.95%
2.83%
Average daily gross win per
VIP gaming table
179.9
182.6
212.1
193.8
Main floor table games drop
9,193,723
9,691,783
18,825,575
20,421,299
Main floor gross table games win (1)
1,981,972
1,566,041
4,005,880
3,659,877
Main floor table games win percentage
21.6%
16.2%
21.3%
17.9%
Average daily gross win per main
floor gaming table
104.6
72.7
105.3
84.6
Slot machine handle
8,242,373
8,184,516
15,877,323
17,499,870
Slot machine gross win (1)
296,859
373,540
603,877
759,439
Slot hold percentage
3.6%
4.6%
3.8%
4.3%
Average daily win per slot
3.2
3.9
3.3
4.0
Commissions, complimentaries and
other incentives (1)
(775,118)
(972,529)
(1,725,489)
(2,275,275)
Room occupancy rate
97.5%
96.8%
96.8%
97.0%
REVPAR
1,948
1,937
1,949
1,936
As At
June 30
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Gaming Units:
Tables (2)
291
342
Slot machines
1,080
1,063
MGM Cotai (3)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(in thousands, except for number of
2019
2018
2019
2018
gaming units, percentage and
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVPAR)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
VIP table games turnover
35,048,025
3,427,531
59,605,713
5,436,607
VIP gross table games win (1)
932,908
101,206
1,841,318
139,879
VIP table games win percentage
(calculated before commissions,
complimentaries, and other incentives)
2.66%
2.95%
3.09%
2.57%
Average daily gross win per
VIP gaming table
183.9
101.6
185.5
89.7
Main floor table games drop
6,781,293
5,460,431
12,785,688
8,182,902
Main floor gross table games win (1)
1,605,486
1,067,438
3,069,918
1,559,321
Main floor table games win percentage
23.7%
19.5%
24.0%
19.1%
Average daily gross win per main
floor gaming table
86.7
69.6
83.6
67.9
Slot machine handle
9,059,196
5,741,241
19,759,300
8,348,660
Slot machine gross win (1)
263,244
228,052
493,237
320,913
Slot hold percentage
2.9%
4.0%
2.5%
3.8%
Average daily win per slot
2.4
2.2
2.3
2.0
Commissions, complimentaries
and other incentives (1)
(666,375)
(220,763)
(1,226,461)
(297,612)
Room occupancy rate
93.5%
88.1%
91.8%
88.6%
REVPAR
1,428
1,221
1,388
1,218
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
MGM China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 22:34:07 UTC