MGM China : Inside Information-Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter And The First Half of Fiscal 2019

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND

THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019 OF

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL,

OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Our controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, has, on or about July 25, 2019 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its unaudited results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2019 which contain financial information about MGM China Holdings Limited prepared and presented herein under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States.

This is an announcement made by MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China"). MGM China's controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, is a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States.

MGM China's controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, is a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, MGM Resorts International beneficially owns 55.95% of the issued share capital of MGM China.