MGM China : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2282)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The Board of Directors ("Board") of MGM China Holdings Limited currently comprises 10 Directors. Their names, roles and functions are set out below:
|
Board Committee
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee
|
Executive Directors
|
James Joseph Murren (Chairperson)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Pansy Catilina Chiu King Ho
(Co-Chairperson)
|
-
|
M
|
-
|
Chen Yau Wong
|
-
|
-
|
M
|
William Joseph Hornbuckle
|
-
|
M
|
-
|
Grant R. Bowie (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Kenneth Xiaofeng Feng
|
M
|
-
|
-
|
Independent Non-executive Directors
|
Zhe Sun
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Sze Wan Patricia Lam
|
-
|
M
|
C
|
Peter Man Kong Wong
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Russell Francis Banham
|
C
|
M
|
M
Notes:
Hong Kong, March 1, 2019
