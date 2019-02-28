Log in
MGM China : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

02/28/2019 | 11:27pm EST

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED ߕ৷ૠʕ਷છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The Board of Directors ("Board") of MGM China Holdings Limited currently comprises 10 Directors. Their names, roles and functions are set out below:

Board Committee

Directors

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee

Executive Directors

James Joseph Murren (Chairperson)

-

-

-

Pansy Catilina Chiu King Ho

(Co-Chairperson)

-

M

-

Chen Yau Wong

-

-

M

William Joseph Hornbuckle

-

M

-

Grant R. Bowie (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer)

-

-

-

Non-Executive Director

Kenneth Xiaofeng Feng

M

-

-

Independent Non-executive Directors

Zhe Sun

M

C

M

Sze Wan Patricia Lam

-

M

C

Peter Man Kong Wong

M

M

M

Russell Francis Banham

C

M

M

Notes:

  • C Chairperson of Board Committees

  • M Member of the Board Committees

Hong Kong, March 1, 2019

Disclaimer

MGM China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 04:26:01 UTC
