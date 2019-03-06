MGM China : Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by MGM China Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company proposed to make certain amendments to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") for the purpose of conforming to the Stock Exchange's requirements.

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to shareholder's approval by way of a special resolution at a general meeting of the Company. Details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are as follows:

Existing Article 70

The Directors may, whenever they think fit, convene an extraordinary general meeting. General meetings shall also be convened on the written requisition of any one or more Members of the Company deposited at the principal office of the Company in Hong Kong or, in the event the Company ceases to have such a principal office, the head office or the Office specifying the objects of the meeting and signed by the requisitionists, provided that such requisitionists held as at the date of deposit of the requisition not less than one-third of the paid up capital of the Company which carries the right of votingat general meetings of the Company. General meetings may also be convened on the written requisition of any one Member of the Company which is a recognised clearing house (or its nominee(s)) deposited at the principal office of the Company in Hong Kong or, in the event the Company ceases to have such a principal ofﬁce, the head ofﬁce or the Ofﬁce specifying the objects of the meeting and signed by the requisitionist, provided that such requisitionist held as at the date of deposit of the requisition not less than one-tenth of the paid up capital of the Company which carries the right of voting at general meetings of the Company. If the Directors do not within 21 days from the date of deposit of the requisition proceed duly to convene the meeting to be held within a further 21 days, the requisitionist(s) themselves or any of them representing more than one-half of the total voting rights of all of them, may convene the general meeting in the same manner, as nearly as possible, as that in which meetings may be convened by the Directors provided that any meeting so convened shall not be held after the expiration of three months from the date of deposit of the requisition, and all reasonably expenses incurred by the requisitionist(s) as a result of the failure of the Board of Directors shall be reimbursed to them by the Company.

Amended Article 70

(Proposed amendment being underlined)

The Directors may, whenever they think fit, convene an extraordinary general meeting. General meetings shall also be convened on the written requisition of any one or more Members of the Company deposited at the principal office of the Company in Hong Kong or, in the event the Company ceases to have such a principal office, the head office or the Office specifying the objects of the meeting and signed by the requisitionists, provided that such requisitionists held as at the date of deposit of the requisition not less than one-third one-tenth of the paid up capital of the Company which carries the right of voting at general meetings of the Company. General meetings may also be convened on the written requisition of any one Member of the Company which is a recognised clearing house (or its nominee(s)) deposited at the principal office of the Company in Hong Kong or, in the event theCompany ceases to have such a principal office, the head office or the Office specifying the objects of the meeting and signed by the requisitionist, provided that such requisitionist held as at the date of deposit of the requisition not less than one-tenth of the paid up capital of the Company which carries the right of voting at general meetings of the Company. If the Directors do not within 21 days from the date of deposit of the requisition proceed duly to convene the meeting to be held within a further 21 days, the requisitionist(s) themselves or any of them representing more than one-half of the total voting rights of all of them, may convene the general meeting in the same manner, as nearly as possible, as that in which meetings may be convened by the Directors provided that any meeting so convened shall not be held after the expiration of three months from the date of deposit of the requisition, and all reasonably expenses incurred by the requisitionist(s) as a result of the failure of the Board of Directors shall be reimbursed to them by the Company.

A special resolution will be put to the shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held on May 23, 2019 ("AGM") for approving, among other things, the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.

A circular, containing, among other things, details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association will be despatched to the Shareholders in due course.

