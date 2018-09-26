MGM China : Supports DSAL’s OSH Initiatives

[September 21, 2018, Macau] MGM is committed to securing a safe and healthy workplace for all team members, so that they can fully focus on their own career development. Since 2016, the Company has specially produced a series of occupational safety and health ('OSH') videos to raise its team members' awareness. MGM has also teamed up with the Labour Affairs Bureau ('DSAL') to launch the Hospitality and Catering Industry Safety Card Training program this year, and has designated September as the 'MGM OSH Month'. To continuously enhance their OSH knowledge and capabilities, MGM has partnered with DSAL again to organize the 'Healthy Workplace & Happy Life' campaign at MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI, with active participation of over 3,000 MGM team members.

'Healthy Workplace & Happy Life' campaign covered a wide array of OSH activities, including wellness and health seminars, interactive fun games, and workplace safety competition, to bring attention to the importance of OSH practices. Representatives from DSAL and physiotherapists from MGM were also invited to conduct two seminars on Prevention of Occupational Musculoskeletal Disorders and Foot Care and Common Leg Health Problem, motivating MGM team members to promote OSH as a priority issue and to prevent the occurrences of occupational diseases.

In addition, an interactive and educational game zone was set up at MGM's back-of-the-house area, enabling team members to better understand the impact of occupational diseases on work and individual's quality of life. Work Happily, Work Safely Competition was also held where 82 teams from different departments had the opportunities to increase OSH knowledge.

After the event, Mr. Wong Chi Hong, Director of DSAL; Ms. Lam Iok Cheong, Head of Occupational Safety and Health Department of DSAL; and MGM management embarked on a back-of-the-house tour to take a look at the in-house OSH promotional channels, as well as professional emergency facilities and equipment which ensure the safety of both employees and guests. Mr. Wong Chi Hong said, 'With the joint efforts of the Government, integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, industry groups, employers and employees, there has been advancement in the performance of occupational safety and health in the past decade. DSAL will continue to work with various units and companies to enhance the overall working environment of Macau.'

