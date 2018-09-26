Log in
OFFRE

MGM China : Supports DSAL’s OSH Initiatives

09/26/2018 | 01:06pm CEST

[September 21, 2018, Macau] MGM is committed to securing a safe and healthy workplace for all team members, so that they can fully focus on their own career development. Since 2016, the Company has specially produced a series of occupational safety and health ('OSH') videos to raise its team members' awareness. MGM has also teamed up with the Labour Affairs Bureau ('DSAL') to launch the Hospitality and Catering Industry Safety Card Training program this year, and has designated September as the 'MGM OSH Month'. To continuously enhance their OSH knowledge and capabilities, MGM has partnered with DSAL again to organize the 'Healthy Workplace & Happy Life' campaign at MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI, with active participation of over 3,000 MGM team members.

'Healthy Workplace & Happy Life' campaign covered a wide array of OSH activities, including wellness and health seminars, interactive fun games, and workplace safety competition, to bring attention to the importance of OSH practices. Representatives from DSAL and physiotherapists from MGM were also invited to conduct two seminars on Prevention of Occupational Musculoskeletal Disorders and Foot Care and Common Leg Health Problem, motivating MGM team members to promote OSH as a priority issue and to prevent the occurrences of occupational diseases.

In addition, an interactive and educational game zone was set up at MGM's back-of-the-house area, enabling team members to better understand the impact of occupational diseases on work and individual's quality of life. Work Happily, Work Safely Competition was also held where 82 teams from different departments had the opportunities to increase OSH knowledge.

After the event, Mr. Wong Chi Hong, Director of DSAL; Ms. Lam Iok Cheong, Head of Occupational Safety and Health Department of DSAL; and MGM management embarked on a back-of-the-house tour to take a look at the in-house OSH promotional channels, as well as professional emergency facilities and equipment which ensure the safety of both employees and guests. Mr. Wong Chi Hong said, 'With the joint efforts of the Government, integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, industry groups, employers and employees, there has been advancement in the performance of occupational safety and health in the past decade. DSAL will continue to work with various units and companies to enhance the overall working environment of Macau.'

###

About MGM

MGM is an abbreviation for MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) and is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions/subconcessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM MACAU is a Forbes Five-Star luxury integrated resort inspired by the arts with every element of the resort infused with creativity and style. MGM MACAU has approximately 600 guest rooms and suites and boasts a number of distinguishing features, including the architecturally stunning European-inspired Grande Praça, housed under a soaring glass ceiling. MGM MACAU's world class facilities include the MGM Art Space, dedicating over 5,000 square feet to display authentic works of art, conference and event facilities, spa, and seven signature restaurants and bars to fulfill any gastronomic craving. Our property is conveniently located on the Macau Peninsula and is directly connected to the luxury retail shopping complex, One Central.

MGM COTAI is the latest addition to the MGM portfolio in China. Designed as the 'jewelry box' of Cotai, it offers approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites, meeting space, high end spa, retail offerings and food and beverage outlets as well as the first international Mansion at MGM for the ultimate luxury experience. MGM COTAI also offers Asia's first dynamic theater and a spectacle to wow every guest who steps foot in the resort. MGM COTAI is developed to drive greater product diversification and bring more advanced and innovative forms of entertainment to Macau as it grows as a global tourist destination. MGM COTAI is the largest property and the first mega-size complex project in Macau to achieve the China Green Building Design Label Three-Star Certification.

MGM China Holdings Limited is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jessie Kuan

Assistant Director of Public Relations

MGM

Tel: (853) 8806 3412

Email: jessiekuan@mgm.mo

Karen Lam

Public Relations Manager

MGM

Tel: (853) 8806 3421

Email: karenlam@mgm.mo

Disclaimer

MGM China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 11:05:03 UTC
