MGM China : and MUST Co-organize Culinary Demonstration Workshop with Celebrity Chef Mauro Colagreco

[September 26, 2018, MACAU] To celebrate the '2018 Macao Year of Gastronomy' and the launch of the new Culinary Labs at Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), MGM and MUST specially co-organized the Culinary Demonstration Workshop with Chef Mauro Colagreco today. As one of the most sought-after chefs from The World's 50 Best Restaurants and the consultant chef of Grill 58 at MGM COTAI, Chef Mauro traveled all the way from France to inspire students of MUST's Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management (FHTM) by sharing his expertise and experience in the culinary field. Through this workshop, both MGM and MUST hope to broaden local talents' horizons and to reinforce Macau's position as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and as the tourism education hub of the Greater Bay Area.

Chef Mauro Colagreco is a Michelin two-star award-winning chef, who grew up in Argentina and started his career in 2001 with several Michelin chefs. His restaurant in France, Mirazur, ranks the third in the list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants of 2018.

During the Workshop, Chef Mauro showcased his cooking techniques to 30 culinary students by demonstrating two of his signature dishes from Grill 58. Chef Mauro said that his passion for Asia has grown stronger and there are many opportunities. That is the reason why he chooses to run restaurants in Macau and other places in the region. Inspired by his mentors in Argentina, he chose to pursue his career in France when he was young and this decision accelerated his achievements today. He hoped that Macau's culinary students could be inspired and cherish the exchange opportunities like he did in his early career life. He also encouraged students to keep on learning and pursuing their dreams no matter where they are in the future.

Prof. Lin Zhi Jun, Vice President of MUST, said at the event, 'MUST has been committed to cultivating talents for the Macau community for 18 years. In 2013, we established new Bachelor's degree in Food and Beverage Management in FHTM, with the objective of developing F&B professionals with modern management modes in Macau and other cities. The course is divided into two modules, culinary arts and restaurant management. Over the years, our graduates have joined the F&B, hospitality, and tourism industries, and have become one of the industry elites, contributing to Macau's transformation into a World Center of Tourism and Leisure. Today's event is specially taken place at our new well-equipped culinary labs simulated as real-life workplace. With the state-of-the-art teaching facilities and training environment, and an up-close encounter with a Michelin chef, our students' culinary skills will further be sharpened.'

In addition, Simon Yu, MUST's alumnus, assisted Chef Mauro in the event. He is the first cohort of the Bachelor of Food and Beverage Management graduates and joined MGM COTAI's Grill 58 restaurant in 2017 shortly after he graduated. He said, 'I am glad that Chef Mauro always provides culinary training for the team. In addition, the high-quality ingredients used in the restaurants offer eye-opening experience for me as a fresher in this industry. I feel lucky to be here in Macau where the culinary industry and the related training institutions are well developed, as well as where I can learn from top chefs from different parts of the world. I am very optimistic about my future career path'.

About MGM

MGM is an abbreviation for MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) and is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions/subconcessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM MACAU is a Forbes Five-Star luxury integrated resort inspired by the arts with every element of the resort infused with creativity and style. MGM MACAU has approximately 600 guest rooms and suites and boasts a number of distinguishing features, including the architecturally stunning European-inspired Grande Praça, housed under a soaring glass ceiling. MGM MACAU's world class facilities include the MGM Art Space, dedicating over 5,000 square feet to display authentic works of art, conference and event facilities, spa, and seven signature restaurants and bars to fulfill any gastronomic craving. Our property is conveniently located on the Macau Peninsula and is directly connected to the luxury retail shopping complex, One Central.

MGM COTAI is the latest addition to the MGM portfolio in China. Designed as the 'jewelry box' of Cotai, it offers approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites, meeting space, high end spa, retail offerings and food and beverage outlets as well as the first international Mansion at MGM for the ultimate luxury experience. MGM COTAI also offers Asia's first dynamic theater and a spectacle to wow every guest who steps foot in the resort. MGM COTAI is developed to drive greater product diversification and bring more advanced and innovative forms of entertainment to Macau as it grows as a global tourist destination. MGM COTAI is the largest property and the first mega-size complex project in Macau to achieve the China Green Building Design Label Three-Star Certification.

MGM China Holdings Limited is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage.

About Grill 58 & Chef Mauro Colagreco

Grill 58 is the go-to restaurant for exceptional meats and a destination for food and wine connoisseurs around the world. It offers a wide selection of fish, seafood and premium meats, with an extensive wine and sake list ensuring all guests find something to complement their meals. For a unique experience, guests can book a table in the restaurant's 4,000-bottle wine cellar, or liven things up at one of our teppanyaki counters.

Chef Colagreco, a Michelin two-star award-winning chef, is known for dishes driven by high quality fresh ingredients as well as his Mediterranean driven cuisine. His restaurant Mirazur in Menton, France has recently been ranked as the third best restaurant in the world by The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2018.

