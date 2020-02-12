MGM Energy : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Sine Jared F.
Match Group, Inc. [MTCH]
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended
__X__ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
12/31/2019
MATCH GROUP, INC., 8750 N.
Chief Legal Officer
CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY, SUITE
1400
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
DALLAS, TX 75231
_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
of Indirect
|
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
|
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I)
|
Amount
(D)
Price
(Instr. 4)
Common stock, par value $0.001
4/24/2019
G
21025
D
$0
10339
|
D
Common stock, par value $0.001
4/24/2019
G
21025
A
$0
21025
|
I
By Sine
|
Common stock, par value $0.001
8/1/2019
G
2124
D
$0
8215
|
D
Common stock, par value $0.001
8/1/2019
G
2124
A
$0
23149
|
I
By Sine
|
Common stock, par value $0.001
8/22/2019
G
8215
D
$0
0
|
D
Common stock, par value $0.001
8/22/2019
G
8215
A
$0
31364
|
I
By Sine
|
Common stock, par value $0.001
8/23/2019
G
2522
D
$0
28842
|
I
By Sine
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Sine Jared F.
MATCH GROUP, INC.
Chief Legal Officer
8750 N. CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY, SUITE 1400
DALLAS, TX 75231
Signatures
Francisco J. Villamar as Attorney-in-Fact for Jared F. Sine
2/12/2020
