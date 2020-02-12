Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  MGM Energy Corp.    MGX   CA59318A1003

MGM ENERGY CORP.

(MGX)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGM Energy : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 08:21pm EST

FORM 5

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported

[ ] Form 4 Transactions Reported

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0362

Washington, D.C. 20549

Estimated average burden

hours per response... 1.0

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Sine Jared F.

Match Group, Inc. [MTCH]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended

__X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(MM/DD/YYYY)

12/31/2019

MATCH GROUP, INC., 8750 N.

Chief Legal Officer

CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY, SUITE

1400

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

DALLAS, TX 75231

_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Common stock, par value $0.001

4/24/2019

G

21025

D

$0

10339

D

Common stock, par value $0.001

4/24/2019

G

21025

A

$0

21025

I

By Sine

Family

Trust

Common stock, par value $0.001

8/1/2019

G

2124

D

$0

8215

D

Common stock, par value $0.001

8/1/2019

G

2124

A

$0

23149

I

By Sine

Family

Trust

Common stock, par value $0.001

8/22/2019

G

8215

D

$0

0

D

Common stock, par value $0.001

8/22/2019

G

8215

A

$0

31364

I

By Sine

Family

Trust

Common stock, par value $0.001

8/23/2019

G

2522

D

$0

28842

I

By Sine

Family

Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2. Conversion

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number

10.

11. Nature

Security

or Exercise

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

of

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

Price of

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Security

Derivative

Form of

Beneficial

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Securities

Derivative

Ownership

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Beneficially

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Owned at

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or Number of

End of

or Indirect

Title

Issuer's

(I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Fiscal Year

(Instr. 4)

(A)

(D)

(Instr. 4)

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Sine Jared F.

MATCH GROUP, INC.

Chief Legal Officer

8750 N. CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY, SUITE 1400

DALLAS, TX 75231

Signatures

Francisco J. Villamar as Attorney-in-Fact for Jared F. Sine

2/12/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Match Group Inc. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MGM ENERGY CORP.
05:36pMGM ENERGY : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection wit..
PU
02/06MGM ENERGY : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection wit..
PU
02/04MGM ENERGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/04MGM ENERGY : Y2019 Q4 Presentation
PU
2019MGM ENERGY : FY 2019 Results Q4 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
PU
2019MGM ENERGY : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
2019MGM ENERGY : Earnings Release
PU
2019MGM ENERGY : Q3 Results
PU
2019MGM ENERGY : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
2014MGM ENERGY : Paramount Resources Ltd. Completes Acquisition of MGM Energy Corp.
MW
More news
Chart MGM ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
MGM Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James H. T. Riddell Executive Chairman
John Richard Hogg Vice President-Exploration & Operations
Richard N. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Michael N. Chernoff Independent Director
Robert B. Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM ENERGY CORP.0.00%0
CNOOC LIMITED-4.32%70 829
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.72%63 693
EOG RESOURCES INC.-10.71%43 510
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-1.72%36 778
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.19%34 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group