MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC

(MGP)
MGM Growth Properties LLC : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

04/09/2019 | 08:01am EDT

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) will release its financial results for the first quarter 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. MGP will host a conference call that day at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session.

MGP Logo

The call will be accessible by webcast at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com/events-and-presentations or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers.  The conference call access code is 2654509.

A replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, May 7, 2019.  The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088.  The replay access code is 10130248.

ABOUT MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-growth-properties-llc-announces-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-date-300827694.html

SOURCE MGM Growth Properties LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
