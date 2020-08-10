Communications Services Down After Mixed Earnings Reports -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell slightly after mixed earnings reports.

Liberty Media, which operates a chain of radio broadcasters and sports organizations, swung to a second-quarter loss on falling revenue as the pandemic interrupted sports seasons.

Tegna shares rose after the owner of 63 television stations recorded a 21% decline in second-quarter advertising and marketing services revenue, the latest example of a media company reporting that buyers pulled back earlier this year as the virus spread.

IAC/InterActive, flush with cash from the recent spinoff of online dating site Match.com, said it has spent just over $1 billion to build a 12% stake in casino operator MGM Resorts International, and that it plans to work with the Las Vegas fixture to expand its online-gambling business.

