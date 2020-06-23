Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity. Protecting the Planet. MGM Resorts International's 2019 Social Impact and Sustainability Report Now Available

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced the release of the 2019 Social Impact and Sustainability Report Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity. Protecting the Planet. The report builds on the Company's commitment to create a more sustainable future, while striving to make a more positive impact in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where the Company operates.

In November 2019, MGM Resorts launched its new social impact and sustainability vision called "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet." A core component of that vision included a set of long-range goals through 2025 and an alignment of MGM Resorts' work with the United National Sustainable Development Goals.

Significantly, this report serves as a new annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting baseline, from which the company will expand its impact and address new challenges as they arise. Accomplishments outlined in the report include:

Establishing a mentorship program for women, providing more opportunities for advancement

Providing free higher education to employees through the College Opportunity Program;

Donating 1.5 million meals through the Company's marquee program, Feeding Forward;

Reducing water usage by more than 29% per square foot

Earning LEED Platinum certification for MGM Springfield, the highest rating ever achieved by a gaming resort

"As our stakeholders and investors demand more action, it is vital that we evolve a strategy that directly addresses the most material and pressing issues, creates value and ensures the longevity of our Company, our communities and our planet" said Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International.

Though all MGM properties were closed for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continued to work closely with community partners throughout the country to understand unique regional needs and to provide relief and aid where it was most needed. So far, the company has distributed $7 million dollars in emergency grant payments supporting employees and their immediate families impacted by the crisis; donated food and products valued at over $1 million, including 500,000 equivalent meals for food banks and 100,000 masks for community health needs; and leveraged its procurement and logistics expertise to source 500,000 N95 masks, 260,000 gowns, 250,000 rapid PCR COVID-19 test kits and 200,000 gloves on behalf of the State of Nevada COVID-19 Task Force.

"Across the United States, we know that our local communities are still in need of assistance on many levels," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer. "We are committed embracing humanity through our support and advocacy whether it be for racial justice, equal employment laws, providing food and meals for those suffering hardships due to the pandemic or protecting our planet through leading sustainable practices. Across a broad spectrum of environment, social and governance areas, we will continue to engage with our community partners to understand societal needs and identify how MGM can be part of the solution."

The full report can be downloaded from the MGM Resorts website here.

