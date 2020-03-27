Log in
MGM Resorts International    MGM

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

(MGM)
MGM RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of MGM Resorts International - MGM

03/27/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

On February 20, 2020, the Company disclosed that it was the victim of a data breach discovered last summer caused by “unauthorized access” to a cloud computing server that stored guests’' phone numbers, addresses and other personal data, following reports of the breach the previous day, claiming that the breach had resulted in stolen data from over 10 million guests being published recently on an online forum.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether MGM’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to MGM’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of MGM shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mgm/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
