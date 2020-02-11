MGM Resorts International : Announces New Sustainable Sourcing Goals For Eggs And Chickens

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced plans to expand its responsible sourcing program with a set a goals for eggs and chickens.

Under its cage-free & free-range egg and chicken policy, the Company has set a goal to source 100 percent of eggs (shell, liquid, and egg products) from cage-free sources throughout its global portfolio before 2030. In tandem, the Company has also committed to sourcing chickens from suppliers certified by Global Animal Partnership.

The new policy will be translated into native regional languages where MGM Resorts operates.

"The humane treatment of animals is something that is important to our guests and our company. As one of North America's largest independent restaurant operators, we see opportunity to use our size and scale to impact positive change across the supply chain," said Stacey Taylor, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer for MGM Resorts International. "We look forward to working closely with our suppliers and expanding our efforts each year."

This work is part of MGM's bold vision for social impact and sustainability, "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet." Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Company set concrete goals that are woven into the business' strategic plans from sustainable business operations, to global supply chain networks and more.

More details about Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet can be found at https://www.mgmresorts.com/focused.

