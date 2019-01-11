MGM Resorts International : Executive Chris Kelley Named Future President & COO Of Northfield Park Property

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") announced today that it has appointed Chris Kelley as the new President & COO of the Ohio resort, currently known as the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. The Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park will be rebranded when MGM Resorts acquires the property, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2019. In this role, Kelley will oversee daily operations at the property while providing strategic direction and leadership.

"We are thrilled to have the Northfield Park team joining the MGM Resorts family and look forward to Chris' leadership and strategic vision driving the Company's success as we expand into a new market in Ohio," said Anton Nikodemus, Chief Operating Officer of Regional Operations of MGM Resorts. "The Rocksino already cemented itself as a market leader in gaming and entertainment and, with Chris at the helm, we are looking forward to building on that successful foundation and driving further growth."

Kelley joined MGM Resorts as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MGM Grand Detroit in 2017. During his time in Detroit, he acted as a key player in the development of the property's strategic plan and the implementation and management of continuous improvement efforts, in addition to ongoing enhancements to guest experience. Prior to joining the MGM Resorts, Kelley held numerous leadership positions with Viejas Casino & Resort near San Diego, including several years as the Chief Financial Officer. Kelley holds bachelor's degrees in Economics and Political Science from Connecticut College and received a master's degree in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Northfield Park, which will be integrated into the MGM Resorts portfolio of best-in-class gaming and entertainment destinations, is a market-leading gaming, dining and entertainment facility located in Northfield, Ohio, a suburb approximately 17 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland and 18 miles north of Akron.

Kelley will assume his new role at Northfield Park upon closing of the acquisition and the completion of licensing requirements.

ABOUT MGM NORTHFIELD PARK

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. True to Cleveland's musical history as a birthplace of rock 'n' roll, the Rocksino offers the legendary vibe of the Hard Rock brand, including more than 2,300 gaming devices offered both inside and outside, varied dining options and unparalleled live music events. The Hard Rock Live music venue, the fifth of its kind, hosts sell-out crowds of up to 2,100 guests for live entertainment by renowned musicians, in addition to hosting guests for a variety of functions and banquets. Hard Rock fans enjoy phenomenal dining at the world-famous Hard Rock Cafe; Kosar's Wood-Fired Grill, football legend Bernie Kosar's finest steakhouse; Concerto Italian Kitchen, a fast-casual restaurant, featuring personal pizzas, creative pasta dishes, gelato, and more; Fresh Harvest, an endless buffet with seven action stations; and Constant Grind, a bistro with sandwiches, sweets and more. In addition, the Rocksino offers a Rock Shop with famed Hard Rock merchandise to take home memories of the Rocksino experience, as well as a 350-seat live venue, Club Velvet, features comedians and illusion acts, dance parties, special events and is also readily available for private parties and events. As a focal point for the Center Bar leading into Hard Rock Cafe, Van Halen's red hot motorcycle makes "everybody want some" as one of many "arena rock" pieces from Hard Rock's unmatched, priceless memorabilia collection at the Rocksino. On October 18, 2017, the Rocksino opened ROCKSTOP GAS & WASH, a new Hard Rock branded and first of its kind, state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information about Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, please visit www.hrrnp.com.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 81,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing of the acquisition and MGM Resorts' ability to drive further growth at the property. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

