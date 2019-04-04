Log in
MGM Resorts International : For the 8th Consecutive Year, Human Rights Campaign Names MGM Resorts International One of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality”

04/04/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

For the 8th Consecutive Year, Human Rights Campaign Names MGM Resorts International One of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality"

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2019 -MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is proud to announce that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. MGM Resorts joins the ranks of over 560 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

"The top-scoring companies on this year's CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the more than 170 that have joined HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn't just the right thing to do -- it's also good for business."

The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. MGM Resorts' efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"We are honored to be recognized for the vigorous efforts we invest in promoting equality for all within our company, our communities and human society," said Phyllis A. James, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer for MGM Resorts International. "At MGM Resorts we have a long-standing history of making Diversity and Inclusion a priority, we put the action behind our words and we will continue to stand with the LGBTQ community."

The CEI assessment focuses on LGBTQ-related company policies and practices, including nondiscrimination workplace protections, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

The 2019 CEI rated 1,028 businesses, of which 571 achieved 100 percent, earning the coveted distinction of "Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality."

MGM Resorts has a long-standing record of support of the LGBTQ community, as a National Corporate Partner of HRC and otherwise; For example, MGM Resorts was a founding partner of the Las Vegas chapter of the Human Rights Campaign in 2004. In 2011, MGM Resorts expanded its supplier and construction diversity programs to include lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ)-owned firms.

Years before same-sex marriage was legalized, same-sex commitment ceremonies were performed at chapels at MGM Resorts' properties, which continue to develop specialized marriage ceremony offerings and outreach to same-sex couples.

For more information about MGM Resorts International's commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit: www.mgmresorts.com/csr.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio

encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 83,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-692-6898

Disclaimer

MGM Resorts International published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 22:31:07 UTC
