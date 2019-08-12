MGM Resorts International : Honored With National Council On Problem Gambling's Public Awareness Award

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International was honored recently with the National Council on Problem Gambling's (NCPG) Public Awareness Award at the organization's 33rd National Conference in Denver.

The award highlights an organization that demonstrates an outstanding commitment to social responsibility related to problem gambling. It was presented in recognition of the company's innovative use of a responsible gambling program: GameSense -- specifically MGM's Responsible Gaming Education Week campaign for 2018. Launched nationwide at MGM Resorts' properties in 2017, and developed by British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), GameSense integrates responsible gambling education and support into the company's guest service culture. It's all designed to help guests make informed decisions and keep gambling fun.

"We can't thank the National Council on Problem Gambling enough for presenting us with this award. Our entire team takes great pride in the work we're doing to promote responsible gambling throughout the world," said Rich Taylor, Executive Director of Responsible Gaming at MGM Resorts.

Taylor added that so far, GameSense has led to more than 950,000 customers having positive, transparent and proactive interactions about how to gamble responsibly. "GameSense continues to transform the way we approach responsible gambling with our guests and MGM Resorts is committed to leading the conversation to help develop a culture of responsible gambling and player health across the world."

NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte said his organization was pleased to celebrate MGM Resort's innovation and leadership with GameSense with its Public Awareness Award.

"I would like to congratulate Rich and the entire team at MGM Resorts for their leadership in raising public awareness about responsible gambling," Whyte said. "Their initiative to implement GameSense across all their properties, far in advance of the regulatory requirements in most jurisdictions, has already led to almost one million teachable moments with their customers."

GameSense is an industry leading and innovative program, licensed to MGM Resorts by BCLC. In addition to speaking to trained employees, guests can also access GameSense through interactive touchscreens, printed educational materials and other resources. This marks an unprecedented commitment to integrating responsible gambling education into the company's entire guest service model.

Dr. Jamie Wiebe, Director of Player Health at BCLC, noted that MGM Resorts is taking an innovative approach to leveraging the program to ensure that messages resonate well with its players.

"Research shows that positivity, simplicity and friendliness lead to increased player engagement and it's great to see MGM Resorts using this approach through GameSense, which was first developed and introduced by BCLC in 2009, to increase positive play behavior amongst its players," Wiebe said. "This important recognition of MGM Resorts' work to raise the bar of responsible gambling programming is certainly well deserved."

ABOUT GAMESENSE

Developed by BCLC, and integrated nationwide by MGM Resorts in late 2017, GameSense enhances awareness and education about responsible gambling for players and guests and, in doing so, raising the standards within the industry. The internationally recognized program encourages players to adopt healthy play behaviors and attitudes. This includes understanding how games work, setting and sticking to personally allocated time and monetary limits for gambling, as well as being open and honest with family, friends and oneself when it comes to personal gambling habits.

GameSense has earned international recognition such as the World Lottery Association's Best Overall Responsible Gambling Program (2010), and the U.S.- based National Council on Problem Gambling's Social Responsibility Award (2015). In addition to being licensed at MGM Resorts casino properties, the program has been implemented by Connecticut Lottery, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and Canadian provinces Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings.

