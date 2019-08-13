Log in
MGM Resorts International : Intersect Music Festival Comes to Las Vegas Festival Grounds December 6 and 7

08/13/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

LAS VEGAS (August 13, 2019) - Intersect Music Festival, a new event celebrating the intersection of inspiring musicians and storytellers, innovative art, technology and community, will debut at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in December 2019.

Las Vegas Festival Grounds is a multi-purpose outdoor venue located along the famed Las Vegas Strip on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Blvd. Spanning nearly 40 acres and accommodating up to 80,000 fans for an event, the site boasts a permanent stage and a 7.5-acre dedicated transportation area. The Festival Grounds provides a great fan experience during all events with new turf throughout the property, food and beverage outlets, shaded areas and almost 400 permanent restroom facilities. The Las Vegas Festival Grounds has hosted the iHeartRadio Daytime Stage, Rock in Rio and the ACM Party for a Cause Festival as well as a number of major conventions. For more information, visit the Las Vegas Festival Grounds website.

###

Media Contacts:

Elysia Nazareth
Amazon Web Services
elysian@amazon.com

Reid Kutrow
Sacks & Co.
reid.kutrow@sacksco.com

Katharine Sherrer
MGM Resorts International
ksherrer@mgmresorts.com

Disclaimer

MGM Resorts International published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 20:36:10 UTC
