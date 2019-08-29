MGM Resorts International : Joins Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation For Launch Of Second Annual "21 Days to Be Kind" Challenge

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts has joined Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation for its second annual 21 Days to Be Kind Challenge to encourage young people, families, and teachers to build habits that foster kindness and promote the strength and wellness of their communities.

Inspired by the idea that habits are formed by repeating an activity for 21 consecutive days, the challenge calls on participants to practice an act of kindness each day during the month of September. The challenge, which will culminate on the U.N. International Day of Peace, is an opportunity for schools and colleges to kick off the new school year by establishing kinder habits that will last all year, and for corporate partners, nonprofit partners, and all other participants to head into the fall with a spirit of compassion and action.

"At MGM, volunteering in the communities which we live and work is in our DNA," said Tony Gladney, Vice President of Community Engagement at MGM Resorts International. "Caring for one another is what we do, so joining one of our resident performers in her quest of 21 Days to Be Kind is natural for us. In fact, we encourage all our employees to be kind 365 days a year."

During the month of September MGM Resorts employees will participate in the challenge by volunteering in nearly a dozen community activities across the country.

"We were overwhelmed by last year's response to our BeKind21 Challenge. This year, we hope to build on the excitement we saw from thousands of people and dozens of partner organizations," said Cynthia Germanotta, co-founder, and president of Born This Way Foundation. "Kindness is a simple yet powerful practice. That's why we're inviting everyone to join us in establishing kinder habits and building a culture of kindness by putting kindness into action each day from September 1st to September 21st – being kind to your body, mind, and community."

A growing body of research has demonstrated the tangible benefits of kindness, for communities and for individuals. According to a survey commissioned by Born This Way Foundation, young people who describe their environments as kind are also more likely to be mentally healthy. Performing acts of kindness has also been shown to boost reported levels of happiness, self-worth, and calmness while decreasing symptoms of depression.

Participants are encouraged to pledge their participation in the 21 Days to Be Kind Challenge at www.bornthiswayfoundation.org/BeKind21. Participants who take the pledge will receive daily emails starting on Sept 1st with exclusive kindness suggestions, tips, and inspiration from Born This Way Foundation's co-founders and partners, and have a chance to be featured on ChannelKindness.org.

MGM Resorts International

(NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 83,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About Born This Way Foundation

Led by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, Born This Way Foundation was founded in 2012 to support the wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder and braver world. To achieve these goals, Born This Way Foundation leverages evidence-based research and authentic partnerships in order to provide young people with kinder communities, improved mental health resources, and more positive environments – online and offline. To learn more, visit https://bornthisway.foundation/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Cummis

702-692-6847

scummis@mgmresorts.com

Born This Way Foundation: press@bornthisway.foundation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-joins-lady-gagas-born-this-way-foundation-for-launch-of-second-annual-21-days-to-be-kind-challenge-300909374.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International