MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

(MGM)
MGM Resorts International : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue in Sports Betting -- Update

03/19/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

(Adds details and comments) 

 
   By Maria Armental

MGM Resorts International (MGM) will be Major League Soccer's first official gambling partner, the casino operator's latest wager on sports betting.

In doing so, MGM is laying money on MLS's growth prospects and its affluent, diverse and loyal fans, said Scott Butera, who MGM hired last year to lead interactive gaming.

"It's a well-run league that understands the digital world," Mr. Butera said in an interview Tuesday.

Under the four-year deal with MLS, Roar Digital -- a joint venture between MGM and GVC Holdings PLC -- will be MLS's official sports betting partner. Also, MGM and MLS will develop an exclusive "Free to Play" game that could help drive adoption of sports betting in states where it is already regulated and build a base of potential bettors in other states.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Sports betting is woven into the fabric of the MLS fan base and there are integrity-monitoring companies already in place, said Gary Stevenson, MLS deputy commissioner and president of business ventures, in an interview.

"Sports betting has been part of sport for a long, long time, so it's not like we are breaking new turf here," he said.

MLS is working on changes to its commercial guidelines that would allow for similar sponsorships at the team level, allowing, for example, sports-betting companies to be jersey sponsors, Mr. Stevenson said.

The updated guidelines should be in place in about three months, he said, though the application will vary by state since not all have legalized sports betting.

Best known for its Las Vegas casinos such as the MGM Grand and the Bellagio, MGM has reached similar deals with the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and the newly launched Alliance of American Football(www.wsj.com/articles/advertisers-warm-to-fledgling-alliance-of-american-football-11549623601) since a Supreme Court ruling last year paved the way for legalized sports betting across the U.S. (www.wsj.com/articles/supreme-court-ruling-for-new-jersey-opens-door-to-sports-betting-1526308430?mod=article_inline)

Rival casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp., meanwhile, has reached deals with theNational Football League and Turner Sports, now part of AT&T Inc.

MGM Chief Executive Jim Murren pointed to the Caesars-Turner deal in a recent earnings call, noting that MGM sees sports betting "as a larger opportunity than simply betting on sports."

The MLB deal opened opportunities in Japan, with MGM hosting a series of roadshow events that MLB was doing in the country, Mr. Murren said.

Sports leagues and companies such as MGM and Caesars see expanded betting as a new -- and potentially large -- source of revenue.

New Jersey, where sports betting became legal in June, generated more than $1.2 billion in wagers in 2018. Nearly two-thirds of the total came from online betting, according to the state's Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GVC HOLDINGS -3.17% 535 Delayed Quote.-18.03%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 1.22% 26.57 Delayed Quote.7.25%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 961 M
EBIT 2019 1 894 M
Net income 2019 694 M
Debt 2019 13 085 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 20,82
P/E ratio 2020 15,16
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 14 094 M
Chart MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
MGM Resorts International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Joseph Murren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William Joseph Hornbuckle President
Corey I. Sanders Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. D'Arrigo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roland A. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL7.25%14 094
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.15.43%46 565
WYNN RESORTS17.44%12 502
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%9 044
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.56%6 741
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED21.04%6 457
