MGM Resorts International : Minute - February 10, 2020

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute

February 10, 2020 - February 16, 2020

News Release
For Immediate Release
February 10, 2020

This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute:
COLLEGE STUDENTS TO MGM RESORTS
This week, MGM Resorts is hosting a group of college students from Japan.

The students are involved in an educational hospitality tour designed in coordination with Kansai Gaidai University and MGM Japan.

Former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval - now MGM Resorts President of Global Gaming Development - welcomed them at a dinner held at ARIA.

Throughout the 14 -day study tour, the students will participate in discussion panels with resort executives and get a behind-the-scenes look at various properties.

The goal is to gain an extensive understanding of the hotel industry.

MGM Resorts is exploring the possibility of bringing a unique and world-class resort to Japan. The company has offices in Tokyo and Osaka, each with a full-time staff working with the country's business and cultural communities.

Brian Sandoval, President of Global Gaming Development, MGM Resorts: "Myself and MGM have the most profound respect for Japan, the culture there, the history, the opportunity to do business there. I visited these students in Japan almost a year ago. We reached an agreement for them to come to MGM, to come to Las Vegas. I had breakfast and dinner with them a couple days ago. They're really excited. It's an opportunity to show them the integrated resorts here in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world and show them a little bit of what we can do here in Las Vegas as well as Japan."

MGM HONORED FOR SUPPORTING
WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES

· For the seventh consecutive year, MGM Resorts has been named one of "America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises."

· The annual list is the only national award honoring corporations for world-class supplier diversity programs.

· Women-owned businesses are a vital part of MGM Resorts supply chain. The company's Supplier Diversity Mentorship program is one way that MGM helps diverse and women-owned businesses grow, so that their leaders can in turn, grow and scale their work with MGM Resorts.

· RENUoil of America, a women-owned, on-site recycling company was one of the first suppliers to participate in the Supplier Diversity Mentorship Program.

· After graduating from the program, Renu was awarded new contracts with MGM which expanded into: oil filtration, oyster shell recycling and on-site recycling services at all MGM Resort properties in Las Vegas.

· Sophia Del Pozo, Chief Marketing Officer, RENUoil of America: "We learned everything stemming from financials, employee engagement, culture, retention, the importance of social media, so many things that were so valuable. Also, our peers, we've learned so much from one another, because we've shared so many common experiences. I still keep in touch with my fellow mentees and my mentor was phenomenal."

LAS VEGAS ACES' A'JA WILSON READY TO SHINE
AT ALL-STAR EVENTS
· NBA All-Star Weekend begins Friday in Chicago - and MGM Resorts is the Official Gaming Partner of both the NBA and WNBA.

· Speaking of the WNBA: The Las Vegas Aces will be well-represented during NBA All-Star festivities.

· A'ja Wilson is scheduled to play in both the Special Olympics United Game and the Celebrity Game.

· The Aces are owned by MGM Resorts and are Las Vegas' first professional basketball team.

HENRY FORD PHARMACY OPENS AT
MGM GRAND DETROIT

· This week marks the grand opening of the new Henry Ford Pharmacy inside MGM Grand Detroit.

· The pharmacy is a first for a casino in the state of Michigan. MGM's partnership with Henry Ford was designed to help meet the health care needs of MGM Grand Detroit's 3,000 employees and their family members.

· The pharmacy is also open to MGM Grand Detroit guests and the general public.