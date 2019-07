MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Clickhereto watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: <_o3a_p> NBA SUMMER LEAGUE UNDERWAY <_o3a_p> · The MGM Resorts NBA Summer League is underway in Las Vegas. <_o3a_p> · All 30 NBA teams are participating, along with teams from Croatia and China. <_o3a_p> · It's the first opportunity to see many of the NBA's top draft picks in action. <_o3a_p> · Games run throughout the week at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center and at

Cox Pavilion.

· The championship game is set for Monday, July 15at Thomas & Mack.

· Last year, MGM Resorts became the Official Gaming Partner of the NBA and WNBA. The partnership is the NBA and WNBA's first with a sports betting operator in the U.S. #

MGM RESORTS MLB, MGM BRING ALL-STAR FESTIVITIES

TO CLEVELAND


The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for Tuesday July 9th in downtown Cleveland, Ohio - just a short drive from MGM Northfield Park.

As part of the All-Star festivities, MGM and Northfield Park have opened a lounge area at Play Ball Park, right outside of the Huntington Convention Center.

The attraction provides fans with an upscale-tailgating experience, photo-ops, and the chance to win prizes through an interactive mobile baseball game.

MGM Resorts is the Official Gaming and Entertainment Partner of Major League Baseball in both the US and Japan.#

ALL IN FOR SERVICE

VETERANS POKER TOURNAMENT

· MVP, MGM Resorts' Military and Veterans Program, is getting ready to honor the men and women who have proudly served our country in a rather unique way.

· The inaugural All in for Service poker tournament is set to take place at Bellagio in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.

· Registration opens on Friday, July 12.

· $100 dollars from each $570 entry will be donated to local non-profit military organizations - including U.S. Vets, the Fisher House, the USO, the American Legion and VFW.

· The All in for Service poker tournament marks the second anniversary of MVP.

· MVP is a free program through M life Rewards, offering active and retired military personnel and their families free parking, discounts on hotel rooms, shows, at restaurants, and other attractions.

· MGM's MVP Program now has more than 250,000 registered members.

· Rich Taylor, Executive Director of Responsible Gaming, MGM Resorts:"We were just recently recognized as a Best for Vets employer and we're incredibly proud of that and our track record for both our employees, our retention, our recruitment, but also for the things we do with our community partners like U.S. Vets, like the USO. We welcome our Wounded Warriors every fall and the list goes on and on. We can't do enough for Vets, but we're trying our hardest to do what we can."

NATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE BLIND

AT MANDALAY BAY


· All this week, MGM Resorts is hosting the National Federation of the Blind Convention at Mandalay Bay.

· It's the first time that the gathering has been held in Las Vegas.

· In preparation, Mandalay Bay managers have received training from the local NFB chapter.

· Restaurants have been supplied with braille menus and cane detectable modifications have been made to correlate with a text-based map of Mandalay Bay.

· Also, MGM Resorts and the Nevada Gaming Board have worked together to ensure that visitors will have access to the AIRA (eye-ra) app while gaming.


· The app connects blind and low-vision people to highly trained, remotely-located support agents .