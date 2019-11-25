MGM Resorts International : Minute - November 25, 2019

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> November 25, 2019 - December 1, 2019 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> News Release<_o3a_p> For Immediate Release<_o3a_p> November 25, 2019<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Clickhereto watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY <_o3a_p> BREAKS GROUND IN BOSTON<_o3a_p> · MGM Resorts is the "Official and Exclusive Resort Casino of the Boston Red Sox" - and that partnership is now reaching new heights with the announcement of plans for the MGM Fenway Music Hall. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Groundbreaking for the music hall took place over the weekend. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · MGM Resorts was selected by Fenway Sports Group as the naming-rights partner for the state-of-the-art performing arts center - which will seat 5,000 - and be located beyond the right field bleachers of the iconic Fenway Park. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · In addition to hosting live events, the venue will partner with local schools, colleges, and neighborhood organizations to create an epicenter for the performing arts community in Boston. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Operated in partnership with Live Nation, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2021.#<_o3a_p>

Clickhereto download b-roll<_o3a_p> BetMGM SCORES WITH <_o3a_p> THANKSGIVING WEEK FOOTBALL<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Here's some news from BetMGM: It's Thanksgiving week and MGM Resorts sportsbooks across Las Vegas are ready for what's traditionally one of the busiest pro and college football betting weeks of the year. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · The same can be said for MGM's new sportsbooks at the Borgata in New Jersey, and at both Beau Rivage and Gold Strike in Mississippi.# <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Jeff Stoneback, Director of Race & Sports Trading Operations, MGM Resorts:"What's Thanksgiving without football? You've got the Lions and Cowboys playing like they do every year on Thanksgiving. Friday, you have the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State. Saturday, rivalry week and you've got Ohio State-Michigan. That's a big game. You've got the Iron Bowl with Alabama-Auburn. Sunday, you have San Francisco and Baltimore, two of the best teams in their conferences. You have the rematch between Cleveland and Pittsburgh where Mason Rudolph got hit over the head with his helmet from Myles Garrett, so that's going to be a big game. Then on Monday night, to top it off, two of the best teams in the NFC, Minnesota at Seattle, so it's going to be a big week here at BetMGM." <_o3a_p> Clickhereto download b-roll & interview<_o3a_p> THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK RECIEVES <_o3a_p> 83,468 LB TURKEY DONATION FROM MGM<_o3a_p> · Last week, more than 7,500 Southern Nevada families in need received a turkey to enjoy this Thanksgiving, thanks to a donation from MGM's Feeding Forward program. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · The program - which is in partnership with Three Square Food Bank - focuses on feeding more people and wasting less food. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Since launching in 2016, one million pounds of food have been donated through Feeding Forward.#<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Yalmaz Siddiqui, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, MGM Resorts:"It is so fantastic that we can donate such a large number of turkeys to families in need at a moment when we, who have a lot, feel grateful, but we're also grateful that we can contribute so that others can have a really healthy and happy meal."<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · MGM Resorts has committed to donating 5 million meals by 2025. This work is part of Focused on What Matters, MGM's wider commitment to social impact and sustainability.# <_o3a_p> Clickhereto download b-roll & interview<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> LAS VEGAS ACES' MENTORSHIP PROGRAM REGISTRATION BEGINS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · The Las Vegas Aces are coming off an exciting WNBA playoff run - and now the team is spending the off-season making an impact in the community. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Applications are now being accepted for the Aces' Lace Up program. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Lace Up is a one-on-one mentorship program designed for high school girls basketball teams in Las Vegas' Clark County School District. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Three teams will be selected through a competitive process - that includes student essay or video submissions. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Last year, Spring Valley High School, Virgin Valley High School, and Chaparral High School were selected for the program. Participating teams will be invited to workshops focusing on college applications and recruiting, financial literacy skills, and professional development. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Students will also work with Aces players on a community service project. The deadline to apply for Lace Up is Dec. 10. To learn more, visit aces.wnba.com/laceup.# <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces Guard:"You can just see the smiles on their faces whenever they saw us walk up. They were just so excited and it's just a way for us to give back. We were once that little kid and now we're here at the big stage and get to give back. It's just a great feeling."<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · The Aces are owned by MGM Resorts and are Las Vegas' first professional basketball team.# <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> ***The MGM Minute will return on December 9, 2019***<_o3a_p> Clickhereto download b-roll & interview<_o3a_p>