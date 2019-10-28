MGM Resorts International : Minute - October 28, 2019

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Clickhereto watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. <_o3a_p> This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> BETMGM & DAZN PARTNER

ON ELEVATED BOXING BROADCAST
On Saturday, Nov. 2, BetMGM is partnering with DAZN for what will be a first of its kind - sports betting-enhanced, live boxing broadcast.

That night, Unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will move up two weight classes to challenge WBO light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev at the

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

It's the first fund in the nation dedicated solely to studying the impact of sports wagering on American bettors since the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports betting in May of 2018.

Throughout the broadcast, BetMGM will provide DAZN viewers with real-time betting data and stats - including lines and trends.

Scott Butera, President of Interactive Gaming/MGM Resorts:"This is really exciting. No one has ever experienced anything quite like this. It's a whole new path for BetMGM. We're going to be providing live specialty stats during the fight. We're going to be providing commentary. It's a whole new way of understanding the action, what's going on and being able to be on it. The future is all about in-game, in-contest betting. People want data, they want stats. They want to feel like they have the inside edge. No one is going to be able to do that like we are."

NBA & BETMGM LAUNCH "PRIME TIME PICKS"
A new NBA season is underway with MGM Resorts now in its second year as the official betting partner of the league.

With that comes "The NBA Pick'em: Prime Time Picks Challenge", presented by BetMGM.

This free to play game can be accessed through the league's website and app.

Once contestants sign up for an account they'll be asked to answer prediction-style questions about that day's NBA games. The next step is to wait and see how the picks play out.

Based on the number of correct picks, contestants will build up points for the chance to earn NBA tickets and other rewards.

MGM & FOOD BANK INTRODUCE PROTOTYPE

OF NEW TECHNOLOGY
MGM Resorts is unveiling brand new technology to help with hot food donations. It was introduced last week at the VERGE Conference in Oakland, California.

MGM's Sustainability team co-designed a mobile blast chiller van to help streamline the hot food donation process, preserve unserved, hot food -- and put it to good use -- as efficiently as possible. Notably, it allows for multiple stops on the same route, something which isn't currently possible.

Blast chilling is a relatively common practice for food preservation, but the equipment has never been installed inside a moving vehicle.

This ties in with MGM's Feeding Forward program - which focuses on feeding more people and wasting less food. Since launching in 2017, Feeding Forward has resulted in nearly one million pounds of food being donated to people in need, through a partnership with Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas.

Yalmaz Siddiqui, VP of Corporate Sustainability/MGM Resorts: "One thing that MGM is contributing to this conversation and innovation is what's behind me, the mobile blast chiller. MGM and Three Square and a fabricator called Peravan have co-created to solve this problem of recovering food and cooling it down safely while moving. We believe that this is going to be a really important innovation as we start expanding food recovery in more and more cities around the country and around the world."

Next week, the team - and the mobile blast chiller - hit the road for San Francisco where they'll lead a "Shark Tank" style workshop at the ReFed Conference, with a goal of moving their prototype past the pilot phase.

BEAU RIVAGE TEAM GIVING BACK
Big news from MGM's Beau Rivage Resort in Biloxi, Mississippi: Executive Chef Kristian Wade and Team Beau Rivage were named Grand Champions at the Sun Herald Gumbo Championship, part of the 38th Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival.

It's the second year in a row that the Beau Rivage culinary crew has earned the honor.

The festival celebrates the rich history of seafood in the City of Biloxi. It's also the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce's largest fundraising event.

MIRAGE & CIRCUS CIRCUS IMPRESS AT HOUSEKEEPING OLYMPICS

The 30th annual Housekeeping Olympics returned to the Mandalay Bay Events Center a few days ago, with The Venetian taking home the top prize.

The event - held in partnership with the International Executive Housekeeping Association - brings housekeeping teams from resorts across the Strip and the entire Las Vegas valley in a head-to-head showdown that celebrates some of the hardest-working men and women in the hospitality industry.

Olympic events included a fastest bed-making competition, along with a race to see who could vacuum up the most confetti in 90 seconds.