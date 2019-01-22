MGM Resorts International : Named One Of 'World's Most Admired Companies' By FORTUNE Magazine

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, MGM Resorts International has been named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by FORTUNE Magazine in its annual survey of business leaders and analysts.

The survey, regarded as a definitive analysis of corporate reputation, ranked MGM Resorts among the best in the world in the category of Hotels, Casinos and Resorts. The list is a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies, as ranked by peers in their industry.

MGM Resorts, a leading global hospitality and entertainment company, offers some of the most recognizable resort brands in the world.

The Company creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of 28 unique Las Vegas-inspired offerings throughout the United States and worldwide. Over the past year, the Company took a leadership role in expanding sports betting throughout the United States and debuted MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau and the first international Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai.

"MGM Resorts is constantly evolving and working to continue delivering the best guest experience in the industry, and it's an honor to once again be recognized for that hard work," said Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. "The recognition that we are a FORTUNE 'Most Admired Company' encourages us to continue to innovate not only in guest service, but in our corporate social responsibility efforts and commitment to advancing the quality of the communities in which we operate."

The survey evaluated companies in 52 different industries. FORTUNE and Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, began with the 1,500 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue along with non-U.S. Fortune Global 500 companies with revenues of $10 billion or more. They then narrowed the field to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 30 countries.

Some 3,800 executives, directors, and analysts were asked to rate enterprises in their own industry. Rankings were based on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

To view the list, visit http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 81,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

