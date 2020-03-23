MGM Resorts International : Pledges $1 Million For Employee Emergency Fund And Donates Close To Half A Million Pounds Of Food, Equivalent To 400,000 Meals Across The US

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced an array of initiatives intended to support those impacted economically by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including a $1 million crisis and disaster relief pledge into an employee emergency grant fund and donating the equivalent of 400,000 meals across the United States.

"As we confront extraordinary events and an unprecedented global pandemic crisis, we know that this is an extremely challenging and uncertain time for many of our employees, their families, friends and neighbors and we are committed to help those in need," said Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. "We have done a number of things to help our colleagues, including significantly expanding eligibility coverage for the MGM Employee Emergency Grant Fund. MGM Resorts International is donating $1 million towards disaster relief to offer additional support to employees impacted by the crisis and who may be experiencing hardships."

Hornbuckle added, "We've also stepped up our commitment to communities around the country. Over the past week, MGM has donated the equivalent of 400,000 meals through local food banks to alleviate food insecurity in the United States."

In November, MGM Resorts launched its bold vision for social impact and sustainability, Focused on What Matters, a companywide program focused on a goal-centered approach to making positive impacts in its communities. Company goals by 2025 include 5 million meals to be donated through its Feeding Forward program and surpassing 1 million volunteer hours within the community.

"In battling the current global crisis, at MGM Resorts we intend to embrace humanity, exemplify inclusion and exhibit compassion. Our commitment to our employees and the communities in which we operate, conduct business and serve our customers, remains steadfast," said Jyoti Chopra, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International.

Additional information below:

MGM Resorts Emergency Relief Fund

The MGM Resorts Emergency Relief Fund provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or to meet obligations during unexpected hardships and emergencies. MGM Resorts' $1 million pledge will provide expanded coverage for the fund to assist those impacted by the coronavirus, including: full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.

Community Food Donations Across the Nation

Because of the difficult decision to temporarily close its properties across the country, to date MGM Resorts International has donated over 480,000 pounds of food – or 400,000 meals – to the communities in which it operates. The company is working with local food banks to ensure all available fresh food from its resorts is safely and quickly donated to charitable organizations in several underserved areas.

MGM Resorts International (Las Vegas, NV): Across Las Vegas, MGM Resorts has provided extensive on-the-ground support and in-kind donations to several local community organizations and agencies. So far, the resort group has donated 301,000 pounds of food to Three Square Food Bank, providing 251,000 meals to community members in need. Nonperishable food has been donated from multiple MGM Resorts' properties across The Strip along with bags for the distribution of food and meals to those in need. MGM will continue to work with Three Square as well as other food banks throughout the city to manage donation intake and food storage.

MGM National Harbor (Oxon Hill, Md.): MGM National Harbor worked with food donor partner Nourish Now to contribute 55,000 pounds of food to community nonprofits such as Nourish Now. The food will provide more than 45,000 meals to Maryland residents throughout Montgomery County and Prince George's County.

MGM Springfield (Springfield, Mass.): MGM Springfield has donated 12,000 pounds to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Open Pantry Community Services and Friends of the Homeless. These donations will provide over 10,000 meals to Springfield residents in need.

Beau Rivage (Biloxi, Miss.): Beau Rivage has donated 25,000 pounds of food to multiple organizations including Extra Table, Loaves & Fishes, Lord is My Help and the Hancock County Food Pantry for individuals and families across the city. The effort will provide more than 20,000 meals to South Mississippi families who may have suddenly found themselves in need.

Gold Strike: (Tunica, Miss.): Gold Strike has donated 10,000 pounds of food which is more than 8,000 meals to Sacred Hearth Southern Mission.

MGM Northfield Park (Northfield, Ohio): Working with JACK Casino and JACK Thistledown, MGM Northfield Park has donated more than 3,000 pounds equal 2,500 meals of food to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, offering support to the Northeast Ohio community. They are continuing to donate throughout the week.

MGM Grand Detroit (Detroit, Mich.): To provide critical help to the city, MGM Grand Detroit has donated approximately 15,000 pounds of produce and dairy products to Forgotten Harvest, a food distribution channel equal to 12,500 meals. MGM Grand Detroit also donated 3,000 gloves to medical professionals in the City of Detroit.

Borgata: (Atlantic City, NJ): The Borgata has donated more than 35,000 pounds or about 30,000 meals to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic County and to the Community Food Bank of NJ.

Empire City:(Yonkers, NY): Cariats of Port Chester NY received approximately 25,000 pounds of food from Empire City which equals to 20,000 meals.

