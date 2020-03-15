MGM Resorts International : Statement On Temporary Closure Of Las Vegas Properties

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (the "Company" or "MGM Resorts") today announced its decision to temporarily suspend operations at its Las Vegas properties until further notice, effective as of Tuesday, March 17th. Casino operations will close on Monday, March 16th, followed by hotel operations.

The following statement was released by Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts:

"As the coronavirus pandemic has intensified in the United States over the past week, the people of MGM Resorts have worked to try to find a way to continue delivering high quality hospitality and entertainment experiences for our guests while keeping our employees doing the jobs they love in a safe environment. Welcoming people from around the world is what we do, and our employees have tremendous pride in their work.

Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health, while making difficult decisions to close certain aspects of our operations, it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression.

Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities. This is a time of uncertainty across our country and the globe and we must all do our part to curtail the spread of this virus. We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure."

MGM Resorts will not be taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1, but please watch www.mgmresorts.com for the latest information. Details on the closing procedures, timelines and other issues related to this announcement will be forthcoming.

