MGM Resorts International : Surpasses Milestone of 1 Million Meals Donated Toward Hunger Relief in Las Vegas Community

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is proud to reach the milestone of donating more than 1 million meals through its Feeding Forward program, which safely recovers unserved food from conventions, mini bars and warehouses to help feed those in Southern Nevada suffering from food insecurity. In addition, the company has donated over 500,000 meals through Restaurant Week and Backpacks for Kids, which are also part of Feeding Forward. The food donation portion of the program started in 2016 and works as a partnership with Three Square food bank.

According to Hunger in Nevada, Feeding America, one in eight Nevadans is affected by hunger. In 2007, MGM Resorts was instrumental in founding Three Square food bank in Southern Nevada. Since then MGM Resorts employees have volunteered over 54,000 hours to help Three Square build programs.

"For many years we have worked with community organizations like Three Square to provide hunger relief and food resources for those in need. We are proud to continue those efforts through our Feeding Forward program," said Bill Hornbuckle, President and COO of MGM Resorts International. "We are thrilled to be well on our way to achieving our social impact and sustainability goal of donating 5 million meals by the year 2025 and are grateful to our employees for their continued dedication to helping those in need."

In 2016, the Company officially partnered with Three Square to initiate an innovative food donations process that simultaneously combats food waste and food insecurity. This new food donations process was first introduced at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas when unserved food from catered events was rescued, frozen and then safely donated to people in need. Since then, the process has expanded to include unserved food from additional sources including warehouses, kitchens and minibar operations, and now encompasses multiple food types collected from nine MGM Resorts on the Strip. The Feeding Forward program also includes funded meals through other food-related programs nationally.

MGM employees will celebrate this momentous occasion on November 26 at Project Homeless Connect where they are the sponsors of the meal. Project Homeless Connect, coordinated by the Nevada Resorts Association, brings together various parts of the community to help serve individuals and families in need. More than 200 MGM Resorts volunteers will be part of the event, greeting guests and serving them a restaurant-style Thanksgiving meal prepared by MGM Resorts chefs. Guests will also have access to volunteer navigators to guide them to service locations and personal shoppers at the Connect Store.

For more information about MGM Resorts' social impact and sustainability efforts under Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet, visit https://www.mgmresorts.com/focused.

