Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MGM Resorts International    MGM

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (MGM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MGM Resorts International : hands board seat to activist hedge fund Corvex's Meister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 09:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Keith Meister, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Corvex Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City

(Reuters) - MGM Resorts International has struck a deal with hedge fund Corvex Management's founder, Keith Meister, to give him a board seat, one week after a rival activist investor was seen building a position in the casino operator.

Corvex owns roughly 3 percent of MGM's stock. Meister will join the board on Friday, expanding its size by one to 13 members, MGM said in a statement released late on Thursday.

MGM's chief executive officer and chairman, Jim Murren, said the company and Meister have been holding "constructive dialogue" over the last several months, and he praised the investor's track record of "helping companies maximize value for shareholders as well as his experience in real estate and gaming."

Speculation had mounted in recent days about a possible change to the board after Reuters reported that Starboard Value, led by Jeffrey Smith, had built a position in MGM and was considering pushing for changes.

In early January, MGM Resorts announced plans to cut costs and boost growth, proposing to increase annualized adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by $300 million by the end of 2021.

"It is clear to me that MGM is focused on driving profitable growth," Meister said in a statement, adding that he thinks he can help. Meister, who founded Corvex in 2010 after working for financier Carl Icahn, has sat on the boards of Yum Brands Inc and the Williams Companies, among others.

Since 2017 MGM said it has appointed four new independent directors, including Meister.

The gambling industry has faced a shakeup in recent years as many states that used to prohibit gaming are now permitting it.

Last year MGM's smaller peer Caesars Entertainment Corp rejected a merger approach from Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of Golden Nugget Casinos. Since then speculation has mounted about Caesar's future, especially since it was announced that Mark Frissora will be leaving as chief executive next month.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP 0.92% 8.81 Delayed Quote.28.57%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 0.95% 27.74 Delayed Quote.13.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
09:09pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : hands board seat to activist hedge fund Corvex's Mei..
RE
05:33aBritain's GVC confident of U.S. bet despite DoJ curb call
RE
01/16MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Earnings..
PR
01/16MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Kelley Named Future President & COO Of MGM Resorts N..
AQ
01/15UK gambling stocks drop after U.S. DOJ reverses opinion on internet betting
RE
01/11MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Executive Chris Kelley Named Future President & COO ..
PR
01/10STARBOARD BUILDING STAKE IN MGM RESO : sources
RE
01/09BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA : Announces Construction Of New Sports Book
PR
01/08MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval joins MGM Resorts
AQ
01/08NOW OPEN : Bellagio Debuts Sadelle's Overlooking Iconic Resort Conservatory
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 680 M
EBIT 2018 1 501 M
Net income 2018 536 M
Debt 2018 13 213 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 27,39
P/E ratio 2019 19,42
EV / Sales 2018 2,37x
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 14 487 M
Chart MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
MGM Resorts International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 33,2 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Joseph Murren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William Joseph Hornbuckle President
Corey I. Sanders Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. D'Arrigo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roland A. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL13.27%14 487
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.9.09%44 490
WYNN RESORTS8.96%12 124
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%9 632
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.46%6 651
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%6 154
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.