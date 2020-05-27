Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MGM Resorts International    MGM

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

(MGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MGM Resorts to re-open its Las Vegas casinos on June 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:36pm EDT
MLS: MLS All-Star Game

By Sharon Bernstein

MGM Resorts said on Wednesday it would re-open its Las Vegas casinos on June 4 after months of closure due to public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Democratic Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said on Tuesday he felt "confident" in the state's tentative plan to re-open its gambling and hotel businesses on that date, and said guidelines could be released by the Nevada Gaming Commission as early as Wednesday.

Sisolak also said he had been exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and was being tested for infection.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining in the Nevada Governor's Mansion in Carson City until I receive results of a COVID-19 test I took today," he said in prepared remarks. "I will let you know as soon as I get the results."

Discussions about how to re-open casinos have been heated, as unions representing hotel, restaurant and gaming workers seek protections for employees as well as guests in businesses that are typically crowded and sometimes rowdy.

MGM Grand said it would re-open four properties in Las Vegas - the Bellagio, New York-New York, the MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature.

It said it would screen all employees for COVID-19, including regular temperature checks and testing.

Floor guides will remind customers of physical distancing requirements, and plexiglass barriers will be installed to protect employees and guests in places where they must come closer than six feet.

While MGM did not specify where such barriers will be used, casinos have said they may use them at check-in counters and in front of card dealers.

Employees will be required to wear masks, and guests will be "strongly encouraged" to do so, the company said.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
02:32pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Opening Dates For First Las Vegas Properti..
PR
05/26STANLEY HO : Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
RE
05/26Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
RE
05/22DISINFECTED DICE : Las Vegas casinos getting ready to roll
AQ
05/21MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Las Vegas casinos begin testing workers in key step ..
AQ
05/20MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Thinking about buying stock in Kitov Pharma, Sorrent..
PR
05/20MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Opening Dates For Mississippi Properties; ..
AQ
05/20MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Las Vegas Gaming Industry to Offer Testing for Emplo..
AQ
05/19MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Vegas casino employee virus testing plan to start Th..
AQ
05/19MGM, Caesars and Boyd will participate in employee COVID-19 testing plan
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 874 M
EBIT 2020 154 M
Net income 2020 -782 M
Debt 2020 7 428 M
Yield 2020 1,29%
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -31,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,35x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 8 705 M
Chart MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
MGM Resorts International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 18,56 $
Last Close Price 17,65 $
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Joseph Hornbuckle President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Paul Jude Salem Chairman
Corey I. Sanders Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Roland A. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-46.95%8 705
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-27.68%38 132
WYNN RESORTS-38.87%9 094
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-17.39%6 474
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.34%6 462
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.71%4 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group