DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MGP Ingredients, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

(MGPI)
04/28/2020 | 09:09am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (“MGP” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MGPI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. MGP failed to achieve any significant level of sales with its four-year-old aged-whiskey product. The Company proved unable to sell its inventory at the prices presented to the investing public. Shifts in consumer behavior and a wide variety of competition lowered the value of the Company’s inventory and damaged its ability to sell its product on favorable terms. Due to these factors, the Company’s 2019 financial forecast was misleading and without basis. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about MGP, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 M
EBIT 2020 48,7 M
Net income 2020 35,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,32%
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,62x
Capitalization 621 M
