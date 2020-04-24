Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGP Ingredients, Inc.    MGPI

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

(MGPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGP INGREDIENTS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against MGP Ingredients, Inc. - MGPI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MGPI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 2, 2018 and February 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of MGP and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mgpi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 28, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

MGP and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2020, the Company announced its finalized full-year 2019 financial results, confirming its previously announced preliminary results, including that it had fallen “significantly short of . . . guidance” based its inability to sell aged whiskey during the 4Q2019 as well as a decline in year over year sales, and that it had failed to secure the contracts it had previously emphasized to investors.

On this news, the price of MGP’s shares plummeted.

The case is Corbezzolo v. MGP Ingredients, Inc., et al., 20-cv-02090.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
04/24MGP INGREDIENTS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALE : FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAH..
BU
04/24THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
04/24TUESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
04/23TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
BU
04/16MGP Ingredients Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call/Webcast For Thur..
GL
04/07MGP Launches ProTerra™ Textured Proteins
GL
03/31MGPI LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds MGP Ingredients, Inc. Inves..
BU
03/20MGPI Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action..
BU
03/20MGP Increases Industrial Alcohol Production for Hand Sanitizer Needs
GL
03/12DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 M
EBIT 2020 48,7 M
Net income 2020 35,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,65x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 607 M
Chart MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGP Ingredients, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,33  $
Last Close Price 35,61  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustus C. Griffin Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Colo President, COO & Director
Karen L. Seaberg Chairman
Brandon Gall Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Clodualdo C. Maningat Chief Science Officer & VP-Ingredients Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.-27.47%599
DIAGEO PLC-16.08%77 690
PERNOD RICARD-13.58%39 201
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-10.56%28 143
THAI BEVERAGE2.21%12 018
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-18.67%8 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group