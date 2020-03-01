MGP INGREDIENTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MGP Ingredients, Inc. - MGPI

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MGPI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 27, 2019 and February 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of MGP and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mgpi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 28, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

MGP and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2020, the Company announced its finalized full-year 2019 financial results, confirming its previously announced preliminary results, including that it had fallen “significantly short of . . . guidance” based its inability to sell aged whiskey during the 4Q2019 as well as a decline in year over year sales, and that it had failed to secure the contracts it had previously emphasized to investors.

On this news, the price of MGP’s shares plummeted.

The case is Corbezzolo v. MGP Ingredients, Inc., et al., 20-cv-02090.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

