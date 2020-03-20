Log in
MGP Increases Industrial Alcohol Production for Hand Sanitizer Needs

03/20/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

ATCHISON, Kan., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We applaud the distilling industry for helping in the fight against COVID-19. MGP (Nasdaq:MGPI) is playing an important role in this effort by doing everything we can to address an exponential increase in demand for our industrial alcohol, which is used in the production of hand sanitizers and commercial disinfectants. While we’ve always produced a significant amount of the alcohol needed for these products, we have ramped up production at our Kansas and Indiana facilities during this critical time. MGP employees are working around the clock to support the needs of companies that produce these vital products. All of us are committed to continuing the legacy our company was founded upon more than 75 years ago, as a supplier of industrial alcohol for the U.S. war effort.

About MGP
Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

 

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke, 913.360.5403
jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
