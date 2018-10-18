Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGP Ingredients Inc    MGPI

MGP INGREDIENTS INC (MGPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MGP Ingredients Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, November 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

ATCHISON, Kan., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq/MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, today announced that it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Thursday, November 1, at 10 a.m. ET. The company expects to release its financial results before the market opens that morning.

Management on the call will include Gus Griffin, president and CEO, and Tom Pigott, vice president of finance and CFO.

The call/webcast will be available via:

Webcast:                    ir.mgpingredients.com on the Events & Presentations page
Conference Call:        844-308-6398 (domestic) or 412-717-9605 (international)

A replay will be available on the MGP Ingredients website after the call concludes.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

For More Information

Investors & Analysts:
Mike Houston
646-475-2998 or Investor.Relations@mgpingredients.com 

Media:
Greg Manis
913-360-5440 or greg.manis@mgpingredients.com 

MGP Ingredients, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGP INGREDIENTS INC
02:31pMGP Ingredients Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call/Webcast for Thur..
GL
09/05MGP INGREDIENTS : George Remus® Bourbon to Release Repeal Reserve Series II in N..
PU
08/15MGP INGREDIENTS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02MGP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02MGP INGREDIENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/02MGP INGREDIENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
08/02MGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/02MGP Ingredients Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/19MGP Ingredients Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call/Webcast for Thu..
GL
06/26Jenell Loschke Joins MGP Corporate Communications Team
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) CEO Gus Griffin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
08/02CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (08/02/2018) 
08/02MGP Ingredients declares $0.08 dividend 
08/02MGP Ingredients misses by $0.05, misses on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 369 M
EBIT 2018 48,2 M
Net income 2018 34,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,00
P/E ratio 2019 30,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,17x
Capitalization 1 269 M
Chart MGP INGREDIENTS INC
Duration : Period :
MGP Ingredients Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGP INGREDIENTS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustus C. Griffin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen L. Seaberg Chairman
Thomas K. Pigott CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
Clodualdo C. Maningat Chief Science Officer & VP-Ingredients Research
Daryl R. Schaller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGP INGREDIENTS INC-3.34%1 269
DIAGEO-6.61%81 706
PERNOD RICARD-1.97%39 638
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-14.61%23 081
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-29.35%11 723
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA-1.47%8 854
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.