MGP Names Finney Assistant Controller

07/15/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

ATCHISON, Kan., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madeline Finney has joined MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, as assistant controller for financial reporting. She manages Securities and Exchange Commission reporting and compliance as well as internal controls, including acting as a liaison with external consultants.

Finney comes to MGP from Custom Truck One Source, where she was a senior staff accountant responsible for monthly and yearly audited financial statements and monthly balance sheet reviews.

Prior, she was a senior financial reporting analyst at DST Systems, Inc., for more than five years, responsible for SEC filings, investor relations items and overseeing management testing of Sarbanes-Oxley reporting controls. She also completed yearly 401K and ESOP financial statements.

At KPMG LLP from 2010-2012, she was an audit senior associate and audited financial statements of both public and privately-held companies. Her clients represented multiple industries including retail, manufacturing, hotel and insurance.

Finney is a 2010 cum laude graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor of science and a master’s degree in accountancy.

About MGP
Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.  For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecc7e760-8185-4583-af3d-b7f237914989

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke, 913.360.5403
jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com

Primary Logo

Madeline Finney

Finney joins MGP Ingredients as assistant controller.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
