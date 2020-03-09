Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGP Ingredients, Inc.    MGPI

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

(MGPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGPI Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action Against MGP Ingredients, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of MGP Ingredients, Inc. ("MGP" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MGPI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired MGP securities between February 27, 2019 and February 25, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mgpi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged-whiskey inventory; (2) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (3) a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company’s aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms; (4) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s fiscal year 2019 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading; and (5) consequently, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mgpi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in MGP you have until April 29, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
03:04pMGPI Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action..
BU
03/06Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
03/06THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
03/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/04MGPI INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities C..
PR
03/04THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of MGP Ingr..
BU
03/03MGP INGREDIENTS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities C..
PR
03/03Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of MGP Ingredients, In..
BU
03/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/03INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 369 M
EBIT 2020 48,7 M
Net income 2020 36,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,39x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,34x
Capitalization 513 M
Chart MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGP Ingredients, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 33,50  $
Last Close Price 30,07  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustus C. Griffin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen L. Seaberg Chairman
Brandon Gall Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Clodualdo C. Maningat Chief Science Officer & VP-Ingredients Research
M. Jeannine Strandjord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.-37.94%513
DIAGEO PLC-14.39%83 254
PERNOD RICARD-5.74%44 715
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.91%29 140
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.50%14 215
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-9.03%9 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group