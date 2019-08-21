Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGP Ingredients Inc    MGPI

MGP INGREDIENTS INC

(MGPI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/20 04:00:00 pm
47.61 USD   -1.43%
07:06aRandy Simmons to Lead MGP's Environmental, Health and Safety Programs
GL
08/20MGP : Announces Remus Repeal Reserve Series III
PR
08/13MGP INGREDIENTS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randy Simmons to Lead MGP's Environmental, Health and Safety Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:06am EDT

ATCHISON, Kan., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney and environmental health and safety leader Randy Simmons has joined MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI) in the new role of corporate director of Environmental Health and Safety. He will represent the company with regulatory agencies and champion the employee-driven SafetyUp process, while assuming overall responsibility for EHS managers and their teams.

Simmons comes to MGP from Bartlett & Co. in Kansas City, Mo., where he was senior corporate counsel for more than seven years. As lead attorney for the Agricultural Inputs Division, he handled regulatory permitting, reporting and environmental compliance across a number of federal programs such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and others. He was responsible for all EHS compliance and emergency management programs and site security and food safety. In this role, he conducted internal audits at 43 facilities and administered risk management and loss control programs, along with training on environment and safety protocols.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Randy’s expertise to help take the excellent EHS work our teams have accomplished in recent years to the next level,” said Thomas J. Lynn, vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. “MGP believes that employee safety and the well-being of our communities are critical priorities.”

Prior to his work with Bartlett, Simmons was director of Regulatory Affairs at Russell Stover Candies, where he developed and implemented EHS compliance programs for five manufacturing facilities and directed regulatory compliance and reporting, corporate security and continuous improvement programs. He developed and implemented hazardous materials handling protocols and waste management protocols.

He held a similar role as EHS director and risk manager for Schwan’s Global Supply Chain, Inc. in Salina, Kan., where he was a member of the Kansas Regional Incident Management Team, the EPA Region VII Pollution Prevention Institute Outreach Steering Committee, and the Local Emergency Planning Commission.

Simmons also has served as counsel for Abilene Machine Inc., the Triple-I Corp., and ADM Milling Co. He received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from Oklahoma State University; his Juris Doctor, from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Computer Science from Marymount College. In addition, he has completed numerous OSHA training courses.

About MGP
Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke, 913.360.5403
jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1138e6c3-3717-4abc-97d0-b1d6eacdeb3a.

Primary Logo

Randy Simmons

Randy Simmons is the new corporate director of EHS at MGP Ingredients, Inc.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGP INGREDIENTS INC
07:06aRandy Simmons to Lead MGP's Environmental, Health and Safety Programs
GL
08/20MGP : Announces Remus Repeal Reserve Series III
PR
08/13MGP INGREDIENTS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07MGP : Launches Rossville Union Barrel Select Campaign
PR
07/31MGP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31MGP INGREDIENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
07/31MGP INGREDIENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
07/31MGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/31MGP Ingredients Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/17MGP Ingredients Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call/Webcast for Wed..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 394 M
EBIT 2019 56,4 M
Net income 2019 43,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 811 M
Chart MGP INGREDIENTS INC
Duration : Period :
MGP Ingredients Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGP INGREDIENTS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 90,00  $
Last Close Price 47,61  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustus C. Griffin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen L. Seaberg Chairman
Thomas K. Pigott CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
Clodualdo C. Maningat Chief Science Officer & VP-Ingredients Research
Daryl R. Schaller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGP INGREDIENTS INC-16.55%811
DIAGEO23.18%98 997
PERNOD RICARD10.47%46 373
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION22.93%27 623
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED45.90%16 137
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA7.38%10 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group