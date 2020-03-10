Log in
UPDATE -- Fibersym® RW and FiberRite® RW Dietary Fibers Receive Low FODMAP Certification from Monash University

03/10/2020 | 09:48pm EDT

ATCHISON, Kan., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI) a leading provider of specialty proteins and starches, announced that its dietary fibers, Fibersym® RW and FiberRite® RW resistant wheat starches, have been certified as low FODMAP ingredients by Monash University, Melbourne, Australia. This significant development further supports the health benefits of Fibersym and FiberRite as effective and beneficial dietary fiber ingredients in the food industry. “Digestive health is extremely important to a healthy and active lifestyle and we are proud to announce today that both dietary fibers help support this goal,” commented Ody Maningat, PhD, vice president of R&D and chief science officer.   

FODMAP refers to fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols, which are short-chain carbohydrates that are not completely digested or absorbed in the small intestine. When they pass into the large intestine, they are rapidly fermented by gut bacteria and produce gas, causing abdominal discomfort and other gastrointestinal symptoms. However, both Fibersym and FiberRite will now carry the official Monash University low FODMAP certified icon allowing food formulators added confidence that MGP’s dietary fibers will not promote this abdominal discomfort and gas during digestion. Furthermore, it helps consumers and food manufacturers alike identify products and ingredients that support digestive health.   

The certification recognizes products and ingredients that are low in these non-digestible, rapidly fermentable short-chain carbohydrates that can cause digestive issues for people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Researchers led by Monash University have developed a specific diet for IBS, the low FODMAP diet, that is proven to help 75% of people with IBS better manage their symptoms. The new low FODMAP certification for Fibersym and FiberRite provides food manufacturers an easy-to-use dietary fiber that supports the low FODMAP diet, helping them address a widespread health issue. IBS affects 25 million to 45 million people in the United States and an estimated 10% to 15% of the population worldwide, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders.

“Recognition of Fibersym and FiberRite as low FODMAP ingredients is additional affirmation of their usefulness in products aimed at health-conscious consumers. We are pleased that these two proven dietary fiber sources can now be used to help our customers formulate food products that promote digestive health,” said vice president of Ingredients Sales and Marketing Michael Buttshaw.

“This certification is another outstanding win for Fibersym and FiberRite to add to last year’s FDA recognition as a dietary fiber source under the new Nutrition Facts labeling regulations. Both products can boost fiber, lower calories, reduce available (net) carbohydrates, and promote beneficial physiological effects including digestive wellness,” Maningat said.

Fibersym is a granular RS4 wheat starch that delivers a minimum total dietary fiber of 90% (dry basis). The fiber exists primarily as insoluble fiber. It can be formulated in a wide array of foods with minimal processing adjustments. Fibersym possesses a clean flavor, smooth texture and white appearance and has low water-holding properties. Applications for Fibersym include bread, pizza crust, flour tortillas, pasta and noodles, cookies, English muffins, breakfast cereals, pastries and bakery mixes.

FiberRite is the cooked version of Fibersym with a minimum total dietary fiber of 75% (dry basis). It delivers both nutritional and functional benefits in many food products, including fiber fortification, fat replacement and calorie reduction.

For more on MGP’s exceptional ingredients, visit here.

Advisory Statement
Monash University Low FODMAP Certified trademarks used under license by MGP Ingredients, Inc. A low FODMAP diet does not treat a disease but may help to meet nutritional needs with reduced gastrointestinal symptoms. Monash University receives a license fee for use of the Monash University Low FODMAP Certified trademarks. 

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke, 913.360.5403
jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
