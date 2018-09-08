Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  MGT Capital Investments Inc.    MGTI

MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC. (MGTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MGT Capital Investments : Comments on SEC News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 01:58am CEST

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) is making the following statements in response to the announcement today by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has commenced a legal action naming as a defendant Robert Ladd, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President, among others. The SEC filed civil charges against multiple individuals and entities who are alleged to have violated the securities laws in connection with certain microcap stocks. 

H. Robert Holmes, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, "MGT and its officers and directors have complied with their obligations under the subpoenas issued by the SEC in September 2016 and December 2017, which the Company previously disclosed in its public filings, and otherwise cooperated with the investigation. We find it unfortunate that the Commission chose to file a complaint against Mr. Ladd without first affording him the opportunity to formally address its allegations."

Mr. Holmes concluded, "The Company was not named as a defendant in the SEC complaint and we would like to assure investors that the operations and activities of the Company are not affected by the SEC action."

About MGT Capital Investments, Inc.

Operating in facilities in northern Sweden and Washington State, MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) ranks as one of the largest U.S. based Bitcoin miners. MGT owns and operates approximately 6,800 Bitmain S9 miners, and 50 GPU-based Ethereum mining rigs. Further, the Company continues to execute on an expansion model to secure low cost power and grow its crypto assets materially.

For more information on the Company, please visit: https://mgtci.com

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/MGT Capital Investments, Inc.)

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the crypto mining industry; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow and execute its business strategy; volatility in the Bitcoin market; and other factors set forth in the Company's most recently filed annual report and registration statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward–looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Robert Lowrey
Chief Financial Officer
rlowrey@mgtci.com  

Grace Livingston
glivingston@mgtci.com                      
919.973.0954

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgt-capital-comments-on-sec-news-300709112.html

SOURCE MGT Capital Investments, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN
01:58aMGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS : Comments on SEC News
PR
09/02Blockchain Dramatically Transforming Operations for New Age Data Centers
AQ
08/30MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
08/26Blockchain Dramatically Transforming Operations for New Age Data Centers
AQ
08/17Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Creating Multi-billion Dollar Oppo..
AQ
08/16Blockchain Dramatically Transforming Operations for New Age Data Centers
AQ
08/15MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
08/15MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC. : MGT Capital Investments, Inc. to Host Earnings Ca..
AC
08/10MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS : to Hold Investor Update Call on Wednesday August 15, 2..
PR
08/09Blockchain Technology Drastically Improves Data Center Operations for More Ef..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.