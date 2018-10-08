Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  MGX Minerals Inc    XMG   CA55303L1013

MGX MINERALS INC (XMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MGX Minerals Completes Trenching at Salinitas Lithium Project, Salta Province, Argentina; Drills Targets Identified

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:06am CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FSE: 1MG) reports that joint-venture partner A.I.S. Resources (“A.I.S.”) (TSX.V: AIS) has received the final TEM Geophysics report from Quantec. The report includes a detailed analysis and interpretation of the TEM profiles. Two major aquifer structures based on low resistivity have been identified.

Figure 1
The above 1D model at 2.5 Hz shows the two very low resistivity areas at a depth of 300-500m (located by yellow circles). The black sands/gravels were encountered trenching at UTM 802000 which is the relationship we were seeking to correlate. The geophysics data was changed to 0 to 20 ohm-m, rather than 0 to 100, and was modified in order to better highlight zones of very low resistivity, and to better differentiate the resistivity within the 0 to 10 ohm-m range.


Figure 2
The above schematic shows a very low resistivity zone, possibly a lithium rich aquifer in black volcanic sands given the trenching correlation. The red triangle is the trenching locations.


Figure 3
Above is the second zone of low resistivity, where there is large area approximately 2km wide by 150 metres in thickness in what is interpreted to be paleo channels.


Figure 4
Left: Shows the significant amount of brine that flowed into the 5m x 4m x 4m pit, some 36,000 litres within 18 hours. Center: shows the transition from the green gray clay possibly montmorillite into black sands starting to show through. Right: shows the black sands unit with brine flowing into it.


A.I.S. Exploration Director and CEO, Phil Thomas, undertook a 20 trench sampling program using a 321C Caterpillar excavator to trench down to 5 metres at each point selected at the Salinitas JV Project in the Salinas Grandes Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. The objective was to identify the types of sediments with a specific resistivity close to the surface and identify the porosity of this unit, eg stratigraphic units of green grey clays, sand, black volcanic sands or brown clays. The black sands have a porosity of 22-32% +/- 3%.

Preparations have commenced to start a drilling program in the next two weeks subject to drill rig availability.  Some drill pad preparation and roads have been upgraded and drill rig fluid pits have been dug at trench site 12 and 18 in preparation for drill hole 1, and if successful, drill hole 2.

About the Salinitas Lithium Brine Project
The Salinitas tenements are located in the lithium triangle at the Salar de Salinas Grandes, in the Province of Salta. The 4,308 hectare contiguous land package resides in the Puna region of northwest Argentina near the border of Chile, an area renowned for its lithium- and potassium-rich brine resources. MGX has partnered with A.I.S. Resources (TSX.V: AIS) on the Project and is currently earning an undivided 80% interest by incurring total exploration expenditures of at least US$1.2 million by May 31, 2020 and by making payments totaling US$3.2 million which are primarily due at that time.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology
MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine, and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, held in London in May (see press release dated May 18, 2018).

Qualified Person
Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards.

About MGX Minerals
MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

Contact Information
Jared Lazerson
President and CEO
Telephone: 1.604.681.7735
Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78b56d21-2d05-40e0-992e-4411e42bda8e
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16b816b0-d60d-4c82-b472-6f23fb97d136
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75466868-16a6-439e-b8b2-6ee5dc8a5e5e
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fcf32a3-2ba7-4eb3-8664-bb4452caf039

mgx (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGX MINERALS INC
09:06aMGX Minerals Completes Trenching at Salinitas Lithium Project, Salta Province..
GL
10/05MGX MINERALS : Announces Product Lineup for Next Generation Zinc Air Fuel Cell S..
AQ
10/05MGX Minerals Recognized as Double Finalist for S&P Global Platts Global Energ..
GL
10/04MGX MINERALS : Announces Product Lineup for Next Generation Zinc Air Fuel Cell S..
AQ
10/04MGX MINERALS : Announces Deployment of First Rapid Lithium Extraction System
AQ
10/03MGX MINERALS : Announces Product Lineup for Next Generation Zinc Air Fuel Cell S..
AC
10/03BELMONT RESOURCES : MGX Minerals Announces Additional Assays from Drilling at Ki..
AQ
10/03MGX Minerals Announces Product Lineup for Next Generation Zinc Air Fuel Cell ..
GL
10/02MGX MINERALS : Preparing to conduct drill program at francisco basin lithium bri..
AQ
10/02MGX MINERALS : Announces Deployment of First Rapid Lithium Extraction System
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of September 2018 
09/24Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2018 
08/27Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/24Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
07/26Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of July 2018 
Chart MGX MINERALS INC
Duration : Period :
MGX Minerals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jared Lazerson President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Michael A. Reimann Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andris Kikauka Director & Vice President-Exploration
Lyndon Patrick Independent Director
Christopher Michael Wolfenberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGX MINERALS INC-41.84%0
BHP BILLITON PLC7.43%125 600
BHP BILLITON LIMITED20.05%125 600
RIO TINTO-5.01%86 534
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.61%86 534
ANGLO AMERICAN7.73%30 525
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.