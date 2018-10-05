MGX Minerals Recognized as Double Finalist for S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) ( CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FSE: 1MG ) is pleased to announce the Company has been nominated in two categories as a finalist for the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. MGX has been chosen as a finalist for the Emerging Technology and Rising Star awards.



Global Energy Awards Finalists were chosen from a pool of more than 200 nominations and across 25 countries. Winners of the 2018 Global Energy Awards will be announced at a black-tie celebration on December 6, 2018 at the Cipriani - Wall Street in New York City. For more information visit https://geaweb.platts.com/Finalists .

MGX’s technology rapidly extracts lithium and other elements from oilfield and oilsands wastewater, mine tailings, and natural brine with a clean water by-product. Commercial units are now being deployed and have been designed to be scalable and modular.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com .

