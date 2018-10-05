Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MGX Minerals Recognized as Double Finalist for S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards

10/05/2018 | 09:06am CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FSE: 1MG) is pleased to announce the Company has been nominated in two categories as a finalist for the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. MGX has been chosen as a finalist for the Emerging Technology and Rising Star awards.

Global Energy Awards Finalists were chosen from a pool of more than 200 nominations and across 25 countries. Winners of the 2018 Global Energy Awards will be announced at a black-tie celebration on December 6, 2018 at the Cipriani - Wall Street in New York City. For more information visit https://geaweb.platts.com/Finalists.

MGX’s technology rapidly extracts lithium and other elements from oilfield and oilsands wastewater, mine tailings, and natural brine with a clean water by-product. Commercial units are now being deployed and have been designed to be scalable and modular.

About MGX Minerals
MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information
Jared Lazerson
President and CEO
Telephone: 1.604.681.7735
Web: www.mgxminerals.com

mgx (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
