MGX Minerals and Engineering Partner PurLucid Achieve 99.7% Lithium Recovery; Low Cost Polymeric Membrane Breakthrough

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) ( CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FKT: 1MG ) and engineering partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions (“PurLucid”) are pleased to report that continued research and development utilizing newly developed molecular sieve technology has consistently achieved >99% lithium recovery from complex global source brines. Continued development of polymeric membranes has also reduced the cost of the lithium and mineral extraction components of the systems by 90% when compared to originally formulated stainless steel or titanium membrane platforms required for these caustic brines.



The new molecular sieve technology has been tested and confirmed for use in the commercial-scale units, with recent batch scale testing showing 20x lithium concentration and low selectivity for other ions. Major improvements include better than 99% exclusion of sodium and potassium from the product stream. Two systems are currently ready for deployment in the Alberta Oil Sands and are undergoing upgrades to include the new technological improvements in parallel with ongoing site engineering and integration with SAGD operations.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology

MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine, and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, held in London in May ( see press release dated May 18, 2018 ).

About PurLucid

PurLucid’s exclusively licensed and patented nanoflotation technology was designed specifically for oilfield environments. The technology separates impurities from oil and gas wastewater and produces clean water as a final product. This allows for the recycling or controlled release of oilfield wastewater and reduces or eliminates downhole and associated transportation costs. Water handling costs are one of the largest operating costs in the oilfield and oilsands operations today. Learn more at www.purlucid.com . MGX has the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in PurLucid through successive investments.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com .

