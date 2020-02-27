Michael Hill International : Appendix 2A

Log in
02/27/2020 | 08:41pm EST

This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 2.7

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Michael Hill International Limited

We (the entity here named) apply for

+quotation of the following +securities and

agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 25 610 937 598

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

MHJ

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

The exercise of unlisted share rights (upon

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

vesting) previously issued under the

reason must be provided for an update.

Michael Hill Employee Incentive Scheme

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

21 March 2017

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Not applicable

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

  • Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

Not applicable

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

28 February 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Being issued as part of a transaction or

Select whichever item is applicable.

transactions previously announced to

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of

the market in an Appendix 3B

issues of securities, please complete a separate

Being issued under a +dividend or

Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

distribution plan

Being issued as a result of options being

exercised or other +convertible

securities being converted

Unquoted partly paid +securities that

have been paid up and are now quoted

fully paid +securities

+Restricted securities where the escrow

period has expired or is about to expire

+Securities previously issued under an

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or

are about to cease

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to

a restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer

Other

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

Not applicable

of the proposed issue of +securities for

which quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B"

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities

Not applicable

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues

Not applicable

of +securities yet to take place to complete

the transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1

*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in

Not applicable

relation to the underlying +dividend or

distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

2.2b.2

*Does the +dividend or distribution plan

Not applicable

meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2

exception 4 that it does not impose a limit

on participation?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders

are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or

distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4

would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The

entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of

participation e.g. security holders can only participate

to a maximum value of $x in respect of their

entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum

number of securities that can participate in the plan

e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu

of dividend payable for x number of securities.

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

Not applicable

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

2.2c.2

And the date the options were exercised or

Not applicable

other +convertible securities were

converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2d.1

Please state the number and type of partly

Not applicable

paid +securities (including their ASX

security code) that were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2d.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

Not applicable

up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

2.2e.1

Please state the number and type of

Not applicable

+restricted securities (including their ASX

security code) where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Restricted securities where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire".

2.2e.2

And the date the escrow restrictions have

Not applicable

ceased or will cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Restricted securities where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or

will cease.

2.2f.1

Please state the number and type of

Not applicable

+securities (including their ASX security

code) previously issued under the

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or are

about to cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities previously issued under an employee

incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer

have ceased or are about to cease".

2.2f.2

And the date the restrictions on transfer

Not applicable

have ceased or will cease:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities previously issued under an employee

incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer

have ceased or are about to cease".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased

or will cease.

2.2g.1

Please state the number and type of

6,012 fully paid ordinary shares

+securities (including their ASX security

code) issued under an +employee incentive

scheme that are not subject to a restriction

on transfer or that are to be quoted

notwithstanding there is a restriction on

transfer

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer

or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2g.2

*Please attach a document or provide

Refer to the terms of the Michael Hill

details of a URL link for a document lodged

Employee Incentive Plan attached to the

with ASX detailing the terms of the

Notice of Meeting dated 25 September

+employee incentive scheme or a summary

2019, available at

of the terms.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190925/pdf/448tpf

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

0rxdd6n2.pdf

"Securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer

or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer".

2.2g.3

*Are any of these +securities being issued

No

to +key management personnel (KMP) or

an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer

or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer".

2.2g.3.a

*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are

not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer"

and your response to Q2.2g.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved in the issue. If

the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered

holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP, insert the name of the associate in "Name of

registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

2.2h.1

*The purpose(s) for which the entity is

To raise additional working capital

issuing the +securities is:

To fund the retirement of debt

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

"Other".

You may select one or more of the items in the list.

[provide details below]

To pay for services rendered

[provide details below]

Other [provide details below]

Additional details:

2.2h.2

*Please provide any further information

Not applicable

needed to understand the circumstances in

which you are applying to have these

+securities quoted on ASX, including (if

applicable) why the issue of the +securities

has not been previously announced to the

market in an Appendix 3B

You must answer this question if your response to

Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to

provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A".

2.2i

*Are these +securities being offered under

Not applicable

a +disclosure document or +PDS?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is any

option other than "Being issued as part of a transaction

or transactions previously announced to the market in

an Appendix 3B".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 5

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2i.1

*Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?

Not applicable

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is any

option other than "Being issued as part of a transaction

or transactions previously announced to the market in

an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2i is "Yes".

Under the Corporations Act, the entity must apply for

quotation of the securities within 7 days of the date of

the disclosure document or PDS.

2.3

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is

Tick whichever is applicable

already quoted on ASX ("existing

class")

New +securities in a class that is not yet

quoted on ASX ("new class")

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class or new class) where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Answer the questions in this Part if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.3 is "existing class" or "new class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3A.1

*ASX security code & description

Not applicable

3A.2

*Number of +securities to be quoted

Not applicable

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Answer the questions in this Part if your response to Q2.1 is anything other than "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.3 is "existing class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3B.1

*ASX security code & description

MHJ fully paid ordinary shares

3B.2

*Number of +securities to be quoted

6,012

3B.3a

*Will the +securities to be quoted rank

Yes

equally in all respects from their issue date

with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

3B.3b

*Is the actual date from which the

Not applicable

+securities will rank equally (non-ranking

end date) known?

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.3a is

"No".

3B.3c

*Provide the actual non-ranking end date

Not applicable

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3B.3b is "Yes".

3B.3d

*Provide the estimated non-ranking end

Not applicable

period

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3B.3b is "No".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 6

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

3B.3e

*Please state the extent to which the

Not applicable

+securities do not rank equally:

in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment; or

for any other reason

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.3a is

"No".

For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may

rank proportionately based on the percentage of the

period in question they have been on issue, for the

next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they

may not be entitled to participate in some other event,

such as an entitlement issue.

Part 3C - number and type of +securities to be quoted (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Answer the questions in this Part if your response to Q2.1 is anything other than "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.3 is "new class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3C.1

*Security description

Not applicable

3C.2

*Security type

Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units

Select one item from the list that best describes the

Options

securities the subject of this form. This will determine

more detailed questions to be asked about the security

+Convertible debt securities

later in this section. Select "ordinary fully or partly paid

shares/units" for stapled securities or CDIs. For

Non-convertible +debt securities

interest rate securities, please select the appropriate

choice from either "Convertible debt securities" or

Redeemable preference shares/units

"Non-convertible debt securities". Select "Other" for

Other

performance shares/units and performance

options/rights or if the selections available in the list do

not appropriately describe the security being issued.

3C.3

ISIN code

Not applicable

Answer this question if you are an entity incorporated

outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a

new class of securities other than CDIs. See also the

note at the top of this form.

3C.4

*Number of +securities to be quoted

Not applicable

3C.5a

*Will all the +securities issued in this class

Not applicable

rank equally in all respects from the issue

date?

3C.5b

*Is the actual date from which the

Not applicable

+securities will rank equally (non-ranking

end date) known?

Answer this question if your response to Q3C.5a is

"No".

3C.5c

*Provide the actual non-ranking end date

Not applicable

Answer this question if your response to Q3C.5a is

"No" and your response to Q3C.5b is "Yes".

3C.5d

*Provide the estimated non-ranking end

Not applicable

period

Answer this question if your response to Q3C.5a is

"No" and your response to Q3C.5b is "No".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 7

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

3C.5e

*Please state the extent to which the

Not applicable

+securities do not rank equally:

in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment; or

for any other reason

Answer this question if your response to Q3C.5a is

"No".

For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may

rank proportionately based on the percentage of the

period in question they have been on issue, for the

next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they

may not be entitled to participate in some other event,

such as an entitlement issue.

3C.6

Please attach a document or provide a URL

Not applicable

link for a document lodged with ASX setting

out the material terms of the +securities to

be quoted

You may cross-reference a disclosure document, PDS,

information memorandum, investor presentation or

other announcement with this information provided it

has been released to the ASX Market Announcements

Platform.

3C.7

*Have you received confirmation from ASX

Not applicable

that the terms of the +securities are

appropriate and equitable under listing rule

6.1?

Answer this question only if you are an ASX Listing.

(ASX Foreign Exempt Listings and ASX Debt Listings

do not have to answer this question).

If your response is "No" and the securities have any

unusual terms, you should approach ASX as soon as

possible for confirmation under listing rule 6.1 that the

terms are appropriate and equitable.

3C.8

*Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out

in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the

new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

Total percentage of

+securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Answer this question only if you are an ASX Listing (ASX Foreign Exempt Listings and ASX Debt Listings do not

have to answer this question) and the securities to be quoted have already been issued.

Note: if the securities to be quoted have not yet been issued, under listing rule 3.10.5, you will need to provide to

ASX a list of the 20 largest recipients of the new +securities, and the number and percentage of the new

+securities received by each of those recipients, and a distribution schedule for the securities when they are

issued.

3C.9a

Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units details

Answer the questions in this section if you selected this security type in your response to Question 3C.2.

*+Security currency

Not applicable

This is the currency in which the face amount of an

issue is denominated. It will also typically be the

currency in which distributions are declared.

*Will there be CDIs issued over the

Not applicable

+securities?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 8

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

*CDI ratio

Not applicable

Answer this question if you answered "Yes" to the

previous question. This is the ratio at which CDIs can

be transmuted into the underlying security (e.g. 4:1

means 4 CDIs represent 1 underlying security

whereas 1:4 means 1 CDI represents 4 underlying

securities).

*Is it a partly paid class of +security?

Not applicable

*Paid up amount: unpaid amount

Not applicable

Answer this question if answered "Yes" to the

previous question.

The paid up amount represents the amount of

application money and/or calls which have been paid

on any security considered 'partly paid'

The unpaid amount represents the unpaid or yet to

be called amount on any security considered 'partly

paid'.

The amounts should be provided per the security

currency (e.g. if the security currency is AUD, then

the paid up and unpaid amount per security in AUD).

*Is it a stapled +security?

Not applicable

This is a security class that comprises a number of

ordinary shares and/or ordinary units issued by

separate entities that are stapled together for the

purposes of trading.

3C.9b

Option details

Answer the questions in this section if you selected this security type in your response to Question 3C.2.

*+Security currency

Not applicable

This is the currency in which the exercise price is

payable.

*Exercise price

Not applicable

The price at which each option can be exercised and

convert into the underlying security.

The exercise price should be provided per the

security currency (i.e. if the security currency is AUD,

the exercise price should be expressed in AUD).

*Expiry date

Not applicable

The date on which the options expire or terminate.

*Details of the number and type of

Not applicable

+security (including its ASX security code

if the +security is quoted on ASX) that will

be issued if an option is exercised

For example, if the option can be exercised to receive

one fully paid ordinary share with ASX security code

ABC, please insert "One fully paid ordinary share

(ASX:ABC)".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 9

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

3C.9c

Details of non-convertible +debt securities, +convertible debt securities, or

redeemable preference shares/units

Answer the questions in this section if you selected one of these security types in your response to Question

3C.2.

Refer to Guidance Note 34 and the "Guide to the Naming Conventions and Security Descriptions for ASX Quoted

Debt and Hybrid Securities" for further information on certain terms used in this section

*Type of +security

Simple corporate bond

Select one item from the list

Non-convertible note or bond

Convertible note or bond

Preference share/unit

Capital note

Hybrid security

Other

*+Security currency

Not applicable

This is the currency in which the face value of the

security is denominated. It will also typically be the

currency in which interest or distributions are paid.

Face value

Not applicable

This is the principal amount of each security.

The face value should be provided per the security

currency (i.e. if security currency is AUD, then the

face value per security in AUD).

*Interest rate type

Fixed rate

Select one item from the list

Floating rate

Select the appropriate interest rate type per the terms

Indexed rate

of the security. Definitions for each type are provided

in the Guide to the Naming Conventions and Security

Variable rate

Descriptions for ASX Quoted Debt and Hybrid

Securities

Zero coupon/no interest

Other

Frequency of coupon/interest payments

Monthly

per year

Quarterly

Select one item from the list.

Semi-annual

Annual

No coupon/interest payments

Other

First interest payment date

Not applicable

A response is not required if you have selected "No

coupon/interest payments" in response to the

question above on the frequency of coupon/interest

payments

Interest rate per annum

Not applicable

Answer this question if the interest rate type is fixed.

*Is the interest rate per annum estimated

Not applicable

at this time?

Answer this question if the interest rate type is fixed.

If the interest rate per annum is estimated,

Not applicable

then what is the date for this information to

be announced to the market (if known)

Answer this question if the interest rate type is fixed

and your response to the previous question is "Yes".

Answer "Unknown" if the date is not known at this

time.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 10

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

*Does the interest rate include a reference

Not applicable

rate, base rate or market rate (e.g. BBSW

or CPI)?

Answer this question if the interest rate type is

floating or indexed.

*What is the reference rate, base rate or

Not applicable

market rate?

Answer this question if the interest rate type is

floating or indexed and your response to the previous

question is "Yes".

*Does the interest rate include a margin

Not applicable

above the reference rate, base rate or

market rate?

Answer this question if the interest rate type is

floating or indexed.

*What is the margin above the reference

Not applicable

rate, base rate or market rate (expressed

as a percent per annum)

Answer this question if the interest rate type is

floating or indexed and your response to the previous

question is "Yes".

*S128F of the Income Tax Assessment

s128F exempt

Act status applicable to the +security

Not s128F exempt

Select one item from the list

s128F exemption status unknown

For financial products which are likely to give rise to a

payment to which s128F of the Income Tax

Not applicable

Assessment Act applies, ASX requests issuers to

confirm the s128F status of the security:

"s128F exempt" means interest payments are not

taxable to non-residents;

"Not s128F exempt" means interest payments are

taxable to non-residents;

"s128F exemption status unknown" means the

issuer is unable to advise the status;

"Not applicable" means s128F is not applicable to

this security

*Is the +security perpetual (i.e. no maturity

Not applicable

date)?

*Maturity date

Not applicable

Answer this question if the security is not perpetual

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 11

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

*Select other features applicable to the

Simple

+security

Subordinated

Up to 4 features can be selected. Further information

is available in the Guide to the Naming Conventions

Secured

and Security Descriptions for ASX Quoted Debt and

Converting

Hybrid Securities.

Convertible

Transformable

Exchangeable

Cumulative

Non-Cumulative

Redeemable

Extendable

Reset

Step-Down

Step-Up

Stapled

None of the above

*Is there a first trigger date on which a

Not applicable

right of conversion, redemption, call or put

can be exercised (whichever is first)?

*If yes, what is the first trigger date

Not applicable

Answer this question if your response to the previous

question is "Yes".

Details of the number and type of +security

Not applicable

(including its ASX security code if the

+security is quoted on ASX) that will be

issued if the +securities to be quoted are

converted, transformed or exchanged

Answer this question if the security features include

"converting", "convertible", "transformable" or

"exchangeable".

For example, if the security can be converted into

1,000 fully paid ordinary shares with ASX security

code ABC, please insert "1,000 fully paid ordinary

shares (ASX:ABC)".

Part 4 - Issue details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

4.1

*Have the +securities to be quoted been

Yes

issued yet?

4.1a

*What was their date of issue?

28 February 2020

Answer this question if your response to Q4.1 is

"Yes".

4.1b

*What is their proposed date of issue?

Not applicable

Answer this question if your response to Q4.1 is "No".

4.2

*Are the +securities to be quoted being

No

issued for a cash consideration?

If the securities are being issued for nil cash

consideration, answer this question "No".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 12

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

4.2a

*In what currency is the cash consideration

Not applicable

being paid

For example, if the consideration is being paid in

Australian Dollars, state AUD.

Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is

"Yes".

4.2b

*What is the issue price per +security

Not applicable

Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is "Yes"

and by reference to the issue currency provided in

your response to Q4.2a.

Note: you cannot enter a nil amount here. If the

securities are being issued for nil cash consideration,

answer Q4.2 as "No" and complete Q4.2c and Q4.2d.

4.2c

Please describe the consideration being

Issue of fully paid ordinary shares in

provided for the +securities to be quoted

accordance with the terms and conditions of

Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is "No".

the Michael Hill Employee Incentive Plan

4.2d

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the

$1.66/share

value of the consideration being provided

per +security for the +securities to be

quoted

Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is "No".

4.3

Any other information the entity wishes to

Not applicable

provide about the issue

Part 5 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

Note: the figures provided in the tables in sections 5.1 and 5.2 below are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. Please make sure you include in the relevant table each class of securities issued by the entity.

If you have quoted CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs) issued over your securities, include them in the table in section 5.1 and include in the table in section 5.2 any securities that do not have CDIs issued over them (and therefore are not quoted on ASX).

Restricted securities should only be included in the table in section 5.1 if you are applying to have them quoted because the escrow period for the securities has expired or is about to expire. Otherwise include them in the table in section 5.2.

5.1 *Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities the subject of this application)

ASX security code and description

Total number of +securities on issue

ASX fully paid ordinary shares

387,775,117

5.2 *Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX):

ASX security code and description

Total number of +securities on issue

Unlisted options to subscribe for fully paid

1,400,000

ordinary shares (with various exercise prices and

expiry dates)

Unlisted share rights issued under the Michael

754,928

Hill Employee Incentive Plan (with various

vesting dates)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 13

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 6 - Other Listing Rule requirements

The questions in this Part should only be answered if you are an ASX Listing (ASX Foreign Exempt Listings and ASX Debt Listings do not need to complete this Part) and:

  • your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend/distribution plan" and the response to Q2.2b.2 is "No"; or
  • your response to Q2.1 is "Other".

Note that if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B", it is assumed that you will have provided the information referred to in this Part in the Appendix 3B.

Question

Question

Answer

No.

6.1

*Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining,

Yes

+security holder approval for the issue

under listing rule 7.1?

6.1a

*Date of meeting or proposed meeting to

31 October 2016

approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "Yes".

6.1b

*Are any of the +securities being issued

No

without +security holder approval using the

entity's 15% placement capacity under

listing rule 7.1?

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No".

6.1b.1

*How many +securities are being issued

Not applicable

without +security holder approval using the

entity's 15% placement capacity under

listing rule 7.1?

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No"

and the response to Q6.1b is "Yes".

Please complete and separately send by email to your

ASX listings adviser a work sheet in the form of

Annexure B to Guidance Note 21 confirming the entity

has the available capacity under listing rule 7.1 to

issue that number of securities.

6.1c

*Are any of the +securities being issued

Not applicable

without +security holder approval using the

entity's additional 10% placement capacity

under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 14

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

6.1c.1

*How many +securities are being issued

Not applicable

without +security holder approval using the

entity's additional 10% placement capacity

under listing rule 7.1A?

Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No"

and the response to Q6.1c is "Yes".

Please complete and separately send by email to your

ASX listings adviser a work sheet in the form of

Annexure C to Guidance Note 21 confirming the entity

has the available capacity under listing rule 7.1A to

issue that number of securities.

Introduced 01/12/19, amended 31/01/20

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 15

31 January 2020

Disclaimer

Michael Hill International Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 01:37:08 UTC
