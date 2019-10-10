Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Michael Hill International Limited    MHJ   AU000000MHJ4

MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(MHJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Michael Hill International : FY20Q1 Trading update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

A S X A N D N Z X A N N O U N C E M E N T

P O S I T I V E S A L E S M O M E N T U M C O N T I N U E S A T M I C H A E L H I L L

F i r s t Q u a r t e r T r a d i n g U p d a t e

10 October 2019

KEY POINTS

  • Positive sales momentum continues through Q1 - Against prior year, Group same store sales were +11.9%.
  • Strong sales performance across all markets, led by Canada and New Zealand - Against prior year, for FY20Q1 same store sales were: Canada +16.4%; New Zealand +10.1%; Australia +6.8%.
  • Margin compression continues - Pressure on gross margin has started to alleviate with early signs of positive movement and a slight recovery from FY19Q4, though has not yet recovered to historic levels. The retail environment remains volatile and challenging.
  • New Retail Operating Model in place and gaining traction - The new monthly model was implemented from August, with the launch of the 40th Birthday campaign, and our customers are responding well.
  • Canadian productivity focus delivers positive Q1 result - FY20Q1 productivity ahead on prior year, a positive early indicator for this initiative.
  • e-commercesales reflect wind-down of Emma & Roe - Michael Hill website sales were +18.9% for the quarter. However, after adjusting for Emma & Roe product, the Michael Hill website generated sales of +39.4% for the quarter against last year.
  • Branded collection sales continue upward trend - Branded collections sales represent 37.9% of total product sales (up from 32.5% of total product sales for FY19). These results reflect a greater focus on in-store execution and visual merchandising and the introduction of new bridal collections in FY19Q4.
  • Store portfolio management remains a priority - One new store was opened (Canada) and three under-performingstores were closed (Australia), giving a total of 304 stores trading at 29 September 2019 (including one remaining Emma & Roe store). Negotiations of existing leases, renewals and refurbishments remain a key priority for the business.

Commenting on the result, Michael Hill International Limited, CEO Daniel Bracken said:

"The uplift in sales performance for the quarter is encouraging and we are pleased to see our New Zealand and Canadian segments outperforming FY19Q1 so positively - These segments contribute to more than 40% of our Group revenue and profit. The lift in Australian sales is also promising given the challenging retail environment.

"Our strategic initiative to focus on Canadian productivity has delivered strong sales results for the quarter. The areas of focus included a restructure of the retail operations team, the introduction of new retail leadership roles, the new operating model, product launches, a shift in key metrics, and the trial of a new retail bonus scheme.

"Our new retail operating model was validated in August, with the deliberate alignment of retail, merchandise, marketing and e-commerce to celebrate the 40th birthday of the Michael Hill brand. This led to a notable improvement in our sales for the month of August. Our branded collections played an important part of this collaboration, as we continue to develop and strengthen our unique offerings and heritage brand.

"These first quarter results are a strong foundation as we enter the all-important Christmas trading period. Our leadership team have been working hard to develop new ways of maintaining and growing our customer base with many initiatives to be released over the remainder of the financial year."

SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

  • The Australian segment same stores sales were up 6.8% for the quarter, and all stores sales of +2.3%. The Australian market continues to be challenging with widespread discounting in the sector as competitors fight to maintain market share. Three underperforming stores were closed, giving a total of 165 stores trading at 29 September 2019.
  • The New Zealand segment delivered same stores sales growth of 10.1% for the quarter, and all stores sales of +11.8%. This positive result in our most mature segment reflects the strength of our brand, and represents a strong lift in market share. No stores were opened or closed during the quarter leaving 52 stores trading at 29 September 2019.
  • The Canadian segment same store sales lifted by 16.4% for the quarter, and all stores sales of +17.6%. The Canadian productivity strategy significantly contributed to delivering this result. One store opened during the quarter, giving a total of 87 stores trading at 29 September 2019.

Revenue for retail operations from the sale of goods and services for FY20Q1:

The following figures are in Australian dollars

Last Year*

This Year*

% Var

Total same stores

AUD

108,319,910

121,192,520

11.9%

Total all stores

AUD

112,989,510

124,001,045

9.7%

Same store figures in local currency

Australia same stores

AUD

62,688,418

66,932,481

6.8%

New Zealand same stores

NZD

23,114,050

25,457,902

10.1%

Canada same stores

CAD

23,383,953

27,226,368

16.4%

All stores figures in local currency

Australia all stores

AUD

66,713,659

68,275,732

2.3%

New Zealand all stores

NZD

23,418,620

26,190,850

11.8%

Canada all stores

CAD

23,736,821

27,922,542

17.6%

Exchange rates used for FY20Q1:

New Zealand

1.09

1.05

Canada

0.96

0.90

The above figures for Michael Hill represent two months accounting adjusted sales results plus September* preliminary sales figures prior to final accounting adjustments, and are unaudited. Revenue figures stated above include the Professional Care Plan (PCP) revenue recognised during the period and sales through our store and online channels. The PCP income recognition pattern is based on existing estimates and is subject to ongoing management review and adjusted at half-year/year-end as required. Total Group all stores includes sales from our Michael Hill locations in Australia, New Zealand and Canada and sales from our Emma & Roe locations.

  • Commencing FY20, MHJ has adopted a retail reporting calendar. Accordingly, the figures above reflect comparable 13-week trading periods and trading days.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and the anticipated or planned financial and operational performance of Michael Hill International Limited and its related bodies corporate (the Company). The words "targets," "believes," "expects," "aims," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "will," "may," "might," "anticipates," "would," "could," "should," "continues," "estimates" or similar expressions or the negatives thereof, identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements addressing matters such as the Company's future results of operations; financial condition; working capital, cash flows and capital expenditures; and business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and events, including those relating to

ongoing operational and strategic reviews, expansion into new markets, future product launches, points of sale and production facilities.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, operations or achievements or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance, operations or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: global and local economic conditions; changes in market trends and end-consumer preferences; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the Company's plans or objectives for future operations or products, including the ability to introduce new jewellery and non-jewellery products; the ability to expand in existing and new markets and risks associated with doing business globally and, in particular, in emerging markets; competition from local, national and international companies in the markets in which the Company operates; the protection and strengthening of the Company's intellectual property rights, including patents and trademarks; the future adequacy of the Company's current warehousing, logistics and information technology operations; changes in laws and regulations or any interpretation thereof, applicable to the Company's business; increases to the Company's effective tax rate or other harm to the Company's business as a result of governmental review of the Company's transfer pricing policies, conflicting taxation claims or changes in tax laws; and other factors referenced to in this presentation.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual financial condition, cash flows or results of operations could differ materially from that described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained elsewhere in this announcement.

Investors:

Andrew Lowe

Anthea Noble

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Investor Relations Manager

+61 7 3114 3505

+61 438 770 704

andrew.lowe@michaelhill.com.au

anthea.noble@michaelhill.com.au

ABOUT MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL

Michael Hill International was founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979 when he opened his first jewellery store in Whangarei, New Zealand. The Group currently has 304 stores globally across Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The Group's global headquarters, including its wholesale and manufacturing divisions, are located in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is listed on the ASX (ASX:MHJ) and the NZX (NZX:MHJ).

For more information:

www.investor.michaelhill.com

www.michaelhill.com.au

www.emmaandroe.com.au

Disclaimer

Michael Hill International Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 01:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL
2018MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD : annual earnings release
2017MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
2017MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : Consultancy Agreement with non-executive director
PU
2017MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MHJ
PU
2017MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : Full Year Results Presentation
PU
2017MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 4G Corporate Governance Statement
PU
2017MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : Dividend/Distribution - MHJ
PU
2017MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : Preliminary Final Report
PU
2017MICHAEL HILL NEW ZEALAND : Change in substantial holding
PU
2017MICHAEL HILL NEW ZEALAND : 12 Months Trading Update June 2017
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 573 M
EBIT 2020 38,0 M
Net income 2020 20,0 M
Debt 2020 28,0 M
Yield 2020 7,02%
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
P/E ratio 2021 8,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 221 M
Chart MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Michael Hill International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,67  AUD
Last Close Price 0,57  AUD
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Bracken Chief Executive Officer
Emma Jane Hill Chairman
Andrea Slingsby Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Matthew Keays Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-5.65%153
TIFFANY & CO.9.34%10 692
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-1.99%8 260
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-11.63%1 477
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED105.64%909
SIGNET JEWELERS-48.95%857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group