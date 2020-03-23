Michael Hill International : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MHJ

Log in
03/23/2020 | 09:09pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MHJ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 23, 2020

Reason for the Update

The Michael Hill Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company and shareholders to defer the interim dividend previously scheduled for payment on 27 March 2020 to 30 September 2020

Additional Information

Nil.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

610937598

1.3

ASX issuer code

MHJ

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

The Michael Hill Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company and shareholders to defer the interim dividend previously scheduled for payment on 27 March 2020 to 30 September 2020

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Tuesday February 25, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday March 23, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MHJ

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday December 29, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 13, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 12, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday September 30, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.01500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

  1. Where a shareholder has provided the registry with AUD or NZD bank account details, payment will be made in the applicable currency by direct credit.
  2. Shareholders domiciled in Australia or New Zealand who have not provided their bank account details, will receive payment in AUD by cheque.
  3. Shareholders domiciled in any other country other than Australia or New Zealand, will receive payment in AUD by cheque.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

$

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated

Wednesday September 16, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.01500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.01500000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Refer to the COVID-19 updates lodged with the ASX on 19 March and 23 March 2020

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Nil.

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Michael Hill International Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:07:15 UTC
