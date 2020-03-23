Michael Hill International : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MHJ

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

The Michael Hill Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company and shareholders to defer the interim dividend previously scheduled for payment on 27 March 2020 to 30 September 2020

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

relates to a period of six months

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday December 29, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 13, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 12, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday September 30, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.01500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes