Michael Hill International : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MHJ

Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
610937598
1.3
ASX issuer code
MHJ
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
The Michael Hill Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company and shareholders to defer the interim dividend previously scheduled for payment on 27 March 2020 to 30 September 2020
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Tuesday February 25, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Monday March 23, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
MHJ
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday December 29, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday March 13, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday March 12, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday September 30, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.01500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
-
Where a shareholder has provided the registry with AUD or NZD bank account details, payment will be made in the applicable currency by direct credit.
-
Shareholders domiciled in Australia or New Zealand who have not provided their bank account details, will receive payment in AUD by cheque.
-
Shareholders domiciled in any other country other than Australia or New Zealand, will receive payment in AUD by cheque.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
$
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Estimated
Wednesday September 16, 2020
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.01500000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.01500000
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Refer to the COVID-19 updates lodged with the ASX on 19 March and 23 March 2020
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Nil.
Disclaimer
Michael Hill International Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:07:15 UTC