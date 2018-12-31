Capri Holdings Limited : Completes Acquisition of Versace

Capri Holdings Limited, a global fashion luxury group, announced today
that it has changed its name from Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:
KORS), and beginning on January 2, 2019, its New York Stock Exchange
ticker symbol will be CPRI. The company is also pleased to announce that
it has completed its acquisition of Versace.
John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings
said, “With the acquisition of Versace, we have now created one of the
leading global fashion luxury groups in the world. The new name for our
group, Capri Holdings, is inspired by the fabled island which has long
been recognized as an iconic, glamorous and luxury destination. The
island’s spectacular three rock formation, formed over 200 million years
ago, is symbolic of the timeless heritage and strong foundation that is
at the core of each of the three founder-led brands.”
Mr. Idol continued, “Versace has long been recognized as one of the
world’s leading fashion luxury houses, and is synonymous with Italian
glamour and style. We are thrilled that the house of Versace is now part
of the Capri Holdings family of luxury brands. We look forward to
working with Chief Creative Officer Donatella Versace, Chief Executive
Officer Jonathan Akeroyd, and their incredibly talented team to continue
to drive Versace’s growth and success globally.”
Strategic Rationale
The acquisition of Versace is expected to deliver a number of benefits
for Capri Holdings, including:
Expand global group to include three iconic founder-led brands defined
by fashion luxury products with a reputation for world-class design
and innovation
Opportunity to help grow the group’s revenues to US$8.0 billion in the
long-term
Grow Versace to US$2.0 billion in revenues
Grow Jimmy Choo to US$1.0 billion in revenues
Grow Michael Kors to US$5.0 billion in revenues
Diversify geographic revenues, increasing exposure to growing Asia
region:
66% Americas to 57% Americas
23% Europe to 24% Europe
-
11% Asia to 19% Asia
Potential to create long-term operational synergies
Transaction Details
As previously announced, Capri Holdings acquired Versace for a total
enterprise value of Euro 1.83 billion (or approximately US$2.12 billion
on the date of announcement). The cash portion of the purchase price was
funded by a combination of cash on hand, drawings under its revolving
credit facility, and bank term loans. Concurrently with the closing, the
Versace family reinvested an aggregate of Euro 150 million of the cash
received for their interests in Versace in exchange for 2,395,170
ordinary shares of Capri Holdings.
Additional Information
For additional information concerning Capri Holdings Limited and the
Versace acquisition, please see the investor presentation available on
About Capri Holdings Limited
Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of
iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and
craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury
categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and
ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear
and a full line of fragrance products. The company’s goal is to continue
to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they
maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is
publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and commencing January
2, 2019, its ticker will be CPRI.
