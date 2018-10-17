Log in
Michael Kors Holdings    KORS

MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS (KORS)
10/16 10:03:06 pm
64.05 USD   +2.55%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Michael Kors Holdings Limited : Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

10/17/2018

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) today announced that it plans to report its second quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, before the market opens. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (800) 239-9838 or (323) 794-2551 for international callers, conference ID 5309233. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.investors.michaelkors.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until November 14, 2018. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 5309233. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and apparel as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Michael Kors Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KORS.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 140 M
EBIT 2019 935 M
Net income 2019 739 M
Debt 2019 359 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,13
P/E ratio 2020 12,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 9 498 M
Technical analysis trends MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 77,5 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Idol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cathy Marie Robinson Co-COO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Strategy
Thomas J. Edwards Co-COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael David Kors Director & Chief Creative Officer
M. William Benedetto Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS-0.78%9 498
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-15.44%88 318
KERING-5.62%54 041
FAST RETAILING CO LTD22.11%50 419
ROSS STORES19.46%35 795
GAP-21.70%10 260
