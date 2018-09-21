Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Michael Kors Holdings    KORS   VGG607541015

MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS (KORS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Michael Kors : Names Andrea Pesaresi President of Men's

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 01:01am CEST

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS), a global fashion luxury group, is pleased to announce that Andrea Pesaresi has been named President of Michael Kors Men’s. He will report to John D. Idol, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pesaresi’s appointment will be effective October 15, 2018.

Mr. Pesaresi was most recently at Philippe Model, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that, Mr. Pesaresi was at Ermenegildo Zegna for 25 years, where his most recent role was brand director of Z Zegna and Licensing which encompassed product development, brand strategy, international expansion and marketing.

“Andrea has been in the industry for 30 years and comes to us with extensive knowledge of the evolving luxury men’s marketplace,” said Mr. Idol. “Andrea will provide the necessary leadership to enable us to achieve our goal of developing the Michael Kors menswear business to $1 billion in revenue.”

“I look forward to joining the Michael Kors team,” says Mr. Pesaresi. “It is a very exciting time in the men’s industry, and the Michael Kors iconic brand DNA provides a great foundation for growth.”

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and apparel as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Michael Kors Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KORS.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Company has made in light of management’s experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (File No. 001-35368) and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS
01:01aMICHAEL KORS : Names Andrea Pesaresi President of Men's
BU
09/13Forget Airline Miles. Retailers Pile on Perks for Big Spenders
DJ
09/07London Fashion Week Set to Be Fur-Free as Campaigners Target Holdout Brands
DJ
09/05MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS : Report
CO
08/25MICHAEL KORS : Lehigh Valley's first Michael Kors store opens at The Outlets at ..
AQ
08/18MICHAEL KORS : Does Michael Kors Belong in Your Portfolio?
AQ
08/17MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS : Report
CO
08/15MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS : Report
CO
08/08MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS : 1st quarter results
CO
08/03MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS : Report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Michael Kors Is Trading At Low Multiples Despite Revenue Pickup 
09/13ALIBABA : Jack Ma's Shocking Exit 
09/10Vera Bradley - What A Recovery 
08/20Online fashion player Farfetch files for IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 139 M
EBIT 2019 935 M
Net income 2019 740 M
Debt 2019 330 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,96
P/E ratio 2020 13,71
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 10 908 M
Chart MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Michael Kors Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 77,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Idol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cathy Marie Robinson Co-COO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Strategy
Thomas J. Edwards Co-COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael David Kors Director & Chief Creative Officer
M. William Benedetto Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS16.04%10 908
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-9.59%95 607
KERING12.72%65 349
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.86%53 150
ROSS STORES20.80%36 198
BURBERRY GROUP17.80%11 418
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.